Primera A - Game Week 5 27 Oct 2026 - 21:05

Today's game between Chico FC and Junior FC will kick off at Oct 27, 2026, 9:05 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Chico FC vs Junior FC are listed below.

Chico FC host Junior FC in a Colombia Primera A Clausura fixture with relegation implications hanging over both sides.

Chico have endured a difficult run of form under Jhon Gomez. Three defeats in their last five league outings, including a 1-4 loss to Atletico Nacional, have left them rooted in the lower reaches of the Clausura table with little margin for error.

The one bright spot in that stretch was a 1-0 win over Bucaramanga in their most recent match, a result that offered a flicker of hope after a bruising period.

Junior arrive in similarly precarious shape under Sebastian Viera. They have drawn three of their last five Primera A matches and have not found the consistency needed to pull clear of danger, though a 1-0 win over Aguilas Doradas in their last outing gives them a measure of confidence going into this one.

The head-to-head record favours Junior heavily. They have won four of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 3-0 victory in February 2026, and Chico will need to overturn a significant historical trend to take anything from this fixture.

Both clubs are fighting to stay in the division, and the points on offer here carry real weight. Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Chico FC vs Junior FC, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Chico FC vs Junior FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chico FC head coach Jhon Gomez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Junior FC manager Sebastian Viera also has no confirmed absences at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chico FC head into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent game ended in a 1-0 win over Bucaramanga, though they also suffered a 1-4 loss to Atletico Nacional in that run. Chico have scored four goals and conceded six across those five matches, a record that reflects their struggles at both ends of the pitch.

Junior FC have won one, drawn three, and lost one of their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing produced a 1-0 win over Aguilas Doradas, and the run also includes a 0-0 draw with Deportivo Cali and a 3-1 defeat to Bucaramanga. Junior have scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in February 2026, when Junior FC hosted Chico FC and won 3-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Junior have the stronger record, winning four times to Chico's none, with one match ending in a 2-2 draw in January 2024.

Standings

Both clubs are in relegation trouble in the Clausura, with Chico sitting 16th and Junior only one place better off in 15th, meaning this fixture is a direct contest between two sides fighting to stay in the division.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Junior FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: