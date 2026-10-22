Primera A - Game Week 16 23 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Chico FC and Bucaramanga will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Chico FC vs Bucaramanga are listed below.

Chico FC host Bucaramanga in a Colombia Primera A fixture with very different implications for each side. The Clausura standings separate these clubs by a significant margin, and the gap in form makes this a difficult afternoon for the home side.

Chico arrive into this match in wretched form. Jhon Gomez's side have lost their last three Primera A outings, conceding six goals across that run, and a 1-4 defeat to Atletico Nacional and a 2-0 reverse against Deportivo Pereira have done nothing for confidence at the club.

Bucaramanga, managed by Leonel Alvarez, come in with genuine momentum. Three wins from their last five Primera A matches, including a 3-1 victory over Junior FC, show a side that knows how to take points on the road.

The head-to-head record between these clubs is firmly in Bucaramanga's favour. A 5-0 win in April 2026 was the most recent meeting, and Bucaramanga have the better of the recent exchanges by some distance.

Chico sit deep in relegation trouble in the Clausura, while Bucaramanga are pushing for a place in the top half of the table. The stakes could not be more different for the two sides.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Chico FC vs Bucaramanga, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Chico FC vs Bucaramanga with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chico FC head coach Jhon Gomez has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Bucaramanga manager Leonel Alvarez also has no confirmed absences at this stage. No injury or suspension information has been provided for the visitors, and team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chico FC head into this match with one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent game ended in a 2-0 loss to Deportivo Pereira, and they also fell 1-4 to Atletico Nacional. The only positive in that stretch was a 3-0 win over Deportivo Pasto. Chico have scored just three goals and conceded seven across those five matches, a record that reflects their difficulties at both ends of the pitch.

Bucaramanga arrive in far better shape, with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five Primera A matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with America de Cali, and they also drew 1-1 with Aguilas Doradas. The run includes wins over Junior FC, Once Caldas, and Internacional de Bogota, and Bucaramanga have scored eight goals while conceding three across those five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Bucaramanga beat Chico FC 5-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Bucaramanga have the better record, with the series also including a 3-2 Bucaramanga cup win in June 2025 and a 1-1 draw in July 2025. Chico's only win in that run came in January 2025, a 1-0 home victory in the Primera A.

Standings

In the Clausura, Chico FC are rooted in 17th place and fighting to avoid the drop, while Bucaramanga sit fifth and are in contention for a strong finish to the season. In the Apertura, Chico finished 18th and Bucaramanga ended 13th, underlining the gap in consistency between the two clubs across the campaign.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Bucaramanga today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: