Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Primera A
team-logoChico FC
team-logoAtletico Nacional
Watch it on FuboWatch it on Fanatiz
GOAL-e

Assisted by

Watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional Primera A soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional
Chico FC
Atletico Nacional
Primera A

How to watch the Primera A match between Chico FC and Atletico Nacional, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Primera A - Game Week 1

Today's game between Chico FC and Atletico Nacional will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

Fanatiz

Fanatiz

Click here

Atletico Nacional travel to face Chico FC in a Colombia Primera A fixture that puts two sides at very different points of the season in direct opposition.

Chico sit 17th in the Clausura table and 18th in the Apertura, deep in relegation trouble and badly in need of points under coach Jhon Gomez.

Nacional, by contrast, arrive in excellent form. Lucas Gonzalez's side top the Apertura standings and sit fourth in the Clausura, making them one of the division's standout teams this season.

The visitors have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 5-1 away win against Alianza FC and a 3-0 cup victory over Deportivo Cali.

Chico have shown some resilience recently, winning their last league outing 2-0 against Once Caldas, but their overall record of two wins, two draws, and two defeats from their last five tells a more complicated story.

With the gap between these two sides in the table as wide as it is, Nacional will arrive as firm favorites. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional Probable lineups

Manager

  • J. Gomez

Chico FC coach Jhon Gomez has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Nacional coach Lucas Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed squad details at this point. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

CFC

CFC - Form

SFE
L2-0
JAG
L1-0
FOR
D0-0
AGD
D2-2
OCA
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
4/5
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
1/5
NAC

NAC - Form

AMC
L1-0
FOR
W1-2
DCA
W2-1
ALI
W1-5
DCA
W3-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
12/4
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chico FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Primera A matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Once Caldas on September 5. A draw against Aguilas Doradas (2-2) and a goalless stalemate with Fortaleza FC were sandwiched between defeats to CD Jaguares and Santa Fe earlier in the run.

Atletico Nacional have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over Deportivo Cali on September 8. Nacional also posted a commanding 5-1 away win against Alianza FC in the league on August 30, with their only defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to America de Cali.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Chico FCDrawAtletico Nacional
1
1
3
Primera A
Atletico Nacional badge
Atletico Nacional
NAC
4
Chico FC badge
Chico FC
CFC
0
FT
Primera A
Chico FC badge
Chico FC
CFC
1
Atletico Nacional badge
Atletico Nacional
NAC
1
FT
Primera A
Atletico Nacional badge
Atletico Nacional
NAC
4
Chico FC badge
Chico FC
CFC
1
FT
Primera A
Atletico Nacional badge
Atletico Nacional
NAC
6
Chico FC badge
Chico FC
CFC
2
FT
Primera A
Chico FC badge
Chico FC
CFC
2
Atletico Nacional badge
Atletico Nacional
NAC
1
FT
6Goals Scored16
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored4/5

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 4-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nacional have won three, with one draw and one win for Chico FC. Nacional have scored 16 goals in those five matches compared to six for Chico, including a 6-2 win in September 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Chico FC sit 17th while Atletico Nacional are fourth. In the Apertura standings, Chico are 18th and Nacional lead the table in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google