Primera A - Game Week 1 17 Oct 2026 - 15:00

Today's game between Chico FC and Atletico Nacional will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 9:00 PM.

Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional is available to watch live in the United States on Fubo and Fanatiz. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Atletico Nacional travel to face Chico FC in a Colombia Primera A fixture that puts two sides at very different points of the season in direct opposition.

Chico sit 17th in the Clausura table and 18th in the Apertura, deep in relegation trouble and badly in need of points under coach Jhon Gomez.

Nacional, by contrast, arrive in excellent form. Lucas Gonzalez's side top the Apertura standings and sit fourth in the Clausura, making them one of the division's standout teams this season.

The visitors have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 5-1 away win against Alianza FC and a 3-0 cup victory over Deportivo Cali.

Chico have shown some resilience recently, winning their last league outing 2-0 against Once Caldas, but their overall record of two wins, two draws, and two defeats from their last five tells a more complicated story.

With the gap between these two sides in the table as wide as it is, Nacional will arrive as firm favorites. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the match live.

How to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chico FC coach Jhon Gomez has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. Updates are expected to be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Nacional coach Lucas Gonzalez is similarly without confirmed squad details at this point. Check back for the latest team news ahead of the match.

Form

Chico FC have recorded two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five Primera A matches, scoring five goals and conceding five. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 win over Once Caldas on September 5. A draw against Aguilas Doradas (2-2) and a goalless stalemate with Fortaleza FC were sandwiched between defeats to CD Jaguares and Santa Fe earlier in the run.

Atletico Nacional have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, conceding just twice in that stretch. Their most recent result was a 3-0 cup win over Deportivo Cali on September 8. Nacional also posted a commanding 5-1 away win against Alianza FC in the league on August 30, with their only defeat in this run a 1-0 loss to America de Cali.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atletico Nacional won 4-0 at home. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nacional have won three, with one draw and one win for Chico FC. Nacional have scored 16 goals in those five matches compared to six for Chico, including a 6-2 win in September 2024.

Standings

In the Clausura table, Chico FC sit 17th while Atletico Nacional are fourth. In the Apertura standings, Chico are 18th and Nacional lead the table in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: