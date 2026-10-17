Primera A - Game Week 1 17 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Chico FC and Atletico Nacional will kick off at Oct 17, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Atletico Nacional travel to face Chico FC in a Colombia Primera A fixture that carries very different weight for each side. Nacional arrive as one of the division's form sides, while Chico are fighting to drag themselves away from the foot of the table.

Chico FC have had a difficult run of it under coach Jhon Gomez. Three defeats in their last five Primera A matches, including a 3-0 loss to Millonarios and a 1-2 reverse against Alianza FC, tell the story of a side short on confidence and short on goals.

Atletico Nacional, managed by Lucas Gonzalez, arrive in better shape. They beat Junior FC 3-1 in the league last month and followed that up with a 3-2 cup victory over Independiente Medellin just days ago, showing they can score goals and grind out results when it matters.

The head-to-head record between these clubs makes uncomfortable reading for the hosts. Nacional have been dominant in recent meetings, including a 4-0 win earlier this year and a 6-2 thrashing in 2024.

With Chico rooted near the bottom of the Clausura standings and Nacional sitting comfortably in the top half, the gap in league position reflects the gap in form heading into this match.

Here is everything you need to know about where to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional, including live stream options and kick-off time.

How to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chico FC are managed by Jhon Gomez for this fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and further squad updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Atletico Nacional head coach Lucas Gonzalez also has no confirmed absences listed at this stage. Team news for the visitors will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chico FC head into this match with a record of one win, one draw, and three defeats from their last five Primera A outings. Their most recent game ended in a 0-1 loss to Cucuta, and they were beaten 3-0 by Millonarios in September. Their only bright spot in that run was a 3-0 win over Deportivo Pasto. Across those five matches, Chico scored four goals and conceded five, pointing to a side that struggles to find consistency at either end of the pitch.

Atletico Nacional's last five matches across all competitions produced two wins, two draws, and one defeat. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 cup win over Independiente Medellin, and they also beat Junior FC 3-1 in the Primera A. Nacional drew back-to-back matches against Tolima and Millonarios, and their only loss came against Llaneros FC. They scored eight goals across those five games, underlining their attacking output in recent weeks.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in January 2026, when Atletico Nacional beat Chico FC 4-0 in the Primera A. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nacional have won three, with one draw and one Chico victory — a 2-1 home win for Chico in March 2024. Nacional have scored 16 goals in those five meetings compared to six for Chico, reflecting their dominance in this fixture.

Standings

In the Clausura standings, Chico FC sit 14th while Atletico Nacional are fourth, with Nacional having finished first in the Apertura earlier in the season. The contrast in league position underlines the difference in trajectory between the two clubs right now.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chico FC vs Atletico Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: