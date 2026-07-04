Today's game between Chicago Stars and Utah Royals will kick-off at Jul 5, 2026, 5:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chicago Stars vs Utah Royals is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Utah Royals in an NWSL regular season fixture that carries very different weight for each side.

The Royals arrive as one of the league's form teams. Before the NWSL paused for the FIFA Men's World Cup, Utah sat second in the standings with 24 points, just one behind leaders San Diego Wave. For a club that has never reached the postseason, the current position represents uncharted territory.

Chicago, by contrast, are in a fight to avoid finishing at the foot of the table. The Stars entered the break second from bottom with nine points, and Martin Sjoegren's side need results to change the picture quickly.

Jimmy Coenraets' Royals have built their season on defensive solidity and clinical finishing. Three wins from their last five, including victories over Denver Summit FC and Racing Louisville, underline a team that knows how to pick up points on the road.

For the Stars, the numbers make uncomfortable reading. Four defeats in their last five matches, conceding ten goals across those games, points to a squad that has struggled to hold shape and create consistent attacking threat.

With the NWSL resuming after its World Cup break, both clubs will be eager to hit the ground running. The gap in the standings makes this a fixture where the Royals will fancy their chances, but home games carry their own dynamic.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Stars vs Utah Royals live, including TV channel and live stream options.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Utah Royals with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars are managed by Martin Sjoegren, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. The club has not released a projected XI ahead of this fixture, and further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Utah Royals head coach Jimmy Coenraets is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and a projected starting lineup has not been announced. Updates will be added as they become available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Stars head into this match having won just one of their last five NWSL games, recording one win, no draws, and four defeats. The sole victory came against Bay FC on May 24, with the Stars winning 1-0 away from home. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to San Diego Wave FC on May 31. Across the five matches, Chicago conceded nine goals and scored just one, a run that reflects the defensive fragility that has defined their season.

Utah Royals have been considerably more consistent, winning three, drawing two, and losing none of their last five. Their most recent match was a 2-2 draw with Portland Thorns on May 30. Prior to that, they beat Denver Summit FC 2-1 and Racing Louisville 2-1 in back-to-back wins. Utah have scored eight goals and conceded four across the five fixtures, with three clean sheets among their results.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came on April 4, 2026, when Utah Royals beat Chicago Stars 1-0 at home in an NWSL regular season match. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Utah hold the upper hand with three wins to Chicago's one, plus one draw. The only Chicago victory in that run came on March 16, 2024, when the Stars won 2-0 at Utah.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Utah Royals sit second while Chicago Stars are positioned 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Utah Royals today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: