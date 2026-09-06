NWSL - Game Week 21 6 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Chicago Stars and North Carolina Courage will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs North Carolina Courage is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chicago Stars host North Carolina Courage in NWSL regular season action, with the two sides arriving at this fixture in starkly different circumstances.

Martin Sjoegren's Stars are rooted to the foot of the NWSL table in 16th place and have not won any of their last five league games. A 6-1 hammering at the hands of Denver Summit FC on August 30 was their latest setback, and the pressure on Chicago is mounting with each passing week.

The Courage arrive in far better shape. Mak Lind's side have won three of their last five NWSL outings and showed genuine quality in a 2-0 victory over Angel City FC on August 27. North Carolina sit seventh in the standings and have the look of a side with playoff ambitions.

For Chicago, this is a game they desperately need something from. A home fixture against a team in the top half of the table represents a chance to show they can still compete, even if the results of recent weeks suggest otherwise.

North Carolina will not be taking anything for granted. The Courage lost 3-2 to Kansas City Current on August 29, and Lind will want a response from his squad on the road.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Stars vs North Carolina Courage, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs North Carolina Courage with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars head coach Martin Sjoegren has no confirmed injury or suspension news available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

North Carolina Courage manager Mak Lind is similarly without confirmed squad information at this stage. No injuries, suspensions, or projected XI have been announced, and further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Chicago Stars have lost three and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches, with one win across that stretch. Their most recent result was a 6-1 defeat to Denver Summit FC on August 30, and they were also beaten 5-0 by Houston Dash on August 20. A 3-2 win over Racing Louisville on August 23 stands as their only victory in the run, while a 0-0 draw with Bay FC on August 9 was the only other point collected. Chicago have scored four goals and conceded 14 across those five games.

North Carolina Courage have won three and lost two of their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent result was a 3-2 defeat to Kansas City Current on August 29, but before that they beat Angel City FC 2-0 on August 27 and won 2-1 at Boston Legacy FC on August 22. A 3-4 away win at Washington Spirit on August 8 underlines the Courage's ability to perform on the road. Their only other defeat in the five-match run was a 2-3 loss to Houston Dash on August 16.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on May 16, 2026, when North Carolina Courage beat Chicago Stars 4-0 in an NWSL fixture. Before that, the sides drew 3-3 when Chicago hosted the Courage on August 23, 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, North Carolina hold the advantage with three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw. The Courage have also won the two most recent fixtures between the clubs.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit 16th while North Carolina Courage are placed seventh.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs North Carolina Courage today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: