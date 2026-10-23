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NWSL
team-logoChicago Stars
team-logoHouston Dash
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Watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash NWSL soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash
Chicago Stars
Houston Dash
NWSL

How to watch the NWSL match between Chicago Stars and Houston Dash, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
NWSL - Game Week 27

Today's game between Chicago Stars and Houston Dash will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash will be available to stream live. Details on how to watch are listed below.

NWSL+

NWSL+

Click here

Chicago Stars host Houston Dash in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the standings and in need of points.

Chicago have endured a difficult stretch of form. Martin Sjoegren's side have lost four of their last five league games, including a 1-3 defeat to Seattle Reign FC in their most recent outing, and have conceded freely throughout that run.

Houston Dash arrive in no better shape. Fabrice Gautrat's side have won just once in their last five NWSL matches, picking up a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC as their only bright spot in an otherwise troubled period.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds further context. Houston claimed a dominant 5-0 victory over Chicago in August 2026, the most recent meeting between the sides, and hold the edge in recent history.

With Chicago sitting 16th and Houston 13th in the NWSL table, both clubs are under pressure to pick up points before the season closes out.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash Probable lineups

Manager

  • M. Sjoegren

Chicago Stars are managed by Martin Sjoegren. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Houston Dash are led by Fabrice Gautrat. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

CST

CST - Form

POT
D1-1
WAS
L0-3
GOT
L3-1
DNS
L0-3
OLR
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/13
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
3/5
HOD

HOD - Form

UTA
L0-1
BOL
W1-2
POT
D1-1
WAS
L2-3
ORL
L1-2
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Chicago Stars have lost four and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches, with no wins in that stretch. Their most recent game ended in a 1-3 defeat to Seattle Reign FC, and they also lost 0-3 to Denver Summit FC and 0-3 to Washington Spirit during the same period. Their only point came from a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns. Chicago scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Houston Dash have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five league games. Their sole victory was a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC, while their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pride. They also lost 2-3 to Washington Spirit and 0-1 to Utah Royals, drawing 1-1 with Portland Thorns. Houston scored five goals and conceded eight across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Chicago StarsDrawHouston Dash
2
0
3
NWSL
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
5
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
0
FT
NWSL
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
1
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
0
FT
NWSL
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
1
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
2
FT
NWSL
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
0
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
2
FT
NWSL
Chicago Stars badge
Chicago Stars
CST
1
Houston Dash badge
Houston Dash
HOD
0
FT
4Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored1/5

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 20, 2026, when Houston Dash beat Chicago Stars 5-0 in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Houston hold the stronger record, with wins in three of those meetings compared to two for Chicago. The sides have also met in close contests, including a 1-2 Houston win at Chicago in March 2025 and a 1-0 Chicago win in July 2024.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Gotham FCGotham FCGOT
2816753522+1355
L
D
W
W
W
2
San Diego Wave FCSan Diego Wave FCSDW
2817384229+1354
W
W
W
W
W
3
Washington SpiritWashington SpiritWAS
2816484026+1452
W
W
L
W
L
4
Kansas City CurrentKansas City CurrentKAN
2814595038+1247
W
W
W
L
D
5
Angel City FCAngel City FCANG
2813784831+1746
W
D
W
W
W
6
Utah RoyalsUtah RoyalsUTA
28144104437+746
L
D
W
L
W
7
Portland ThornsPortland ThornsPOT
2812884741+644
D
L
D
W
D
8
Seattle Reign FCSeattle Reign FCOLR
28134113633+343
W
L
W
L
L
9
North Carolina CourageNorth Carolina CourageNCC
28133125141+1042
L
W
L
L
L
10
Denver Summit FCDenver Summit FCDNS
28108104740+738
L
W
L
W
D
11
Orlando PrideOrlando PrideORL
28113143844-636
W
L
W
L
D
12
Boston Legacy FCBoston Legacy FCBOL
2895143847-932
W
W
L
L
W
13
Houston DashHouston DashHOD
2886143541-630
L
L
D
W
L
14
Bay FCBay FCBAY
2876153044-1427
D
L
L
W
D
15
Racing LouisvilleRacing LouisvilleRLO
2873183754-1724
L
D
L
L
L
16
Chicago StarsChicago StarsCST
2852211666-5017
L
L
L
L
D
Championship Playoff

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit in 16th place and Houston Dash in 13th, with both clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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