NWSL - Game Week 27 23 Oct 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Chicago Stars and Houston Dash will kick off at Oct 23, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash will be available to stream live. Details on how to watch are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Houston Dash in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both clubs sitting in the bottom half of the standings and in need of points.

Chicago have endured a difficult stretch of form. Martin Sjoegren's side have lost four of their last five league games, including a 1-3 defeat to Seattle Reign FC in their most recent outing, and have conceded freely throughout that run.

Houston Dash arrive in no better shape. Fabrice Gautrat's side have won just once in their last five NWSL matches, picking up a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC as their only bright spot in an otherwise troubled period.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds further context. Houston claimed a dominant 5-0 victory over Chicago in August 2026, the most recent meeting between the sides, and hold the edge in recent history.

With Chicago sitting 16th and Houston 13th in the NWSL table, both clubs are under pressure to pick up points before the season closes out.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars are managed by Martin Sjoegren. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been reported for the home side ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Houston Dash are led by Fabrice Gautrat. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away squad, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Stars have lost four and drawn one of their last five NWSL matches, with no wins in that stretch. Their most recent game ended in a 1-3 defeat to Seattle Reign FC, and they also lost 0-3 to Denver Summit FC and 0-3 to Washington Spirit during the same period. Their only point came from a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns. Chicago scored six goals and conceded eleven across those five fixtures.

Houston Dash have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses in their last five league games. Their sole victory was a 2-1 road win over Boston Legacy FC, while their most recent match ended in a 1-2 defeat to Orlando Pride. They also lost 2-3 to Washington Spirit and 0-1 to Utah Royals, drawing 1-1 with Portland Thorns. Houston scored five goals and conceded eight across that run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on August 20, 2026, when Houston Dash beat Chicago Stars 5-0 in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Houston hold the stronger record, with wins in three of those meetings compared to two for Chicago. The sides have also met in close contests, including a 1-2 Houston win at Chicago in March 2025 and a 1-0 Chicago win in July 2024.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit in 16th place and Houston Dash in 13th, with both clubs in the bottom half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Houston Dash today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: