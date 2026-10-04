NWSL 4 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Chicago Stars and Denver Summit FC will kick off at Oct 4, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs Denver Summit FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Denver Summit FC in an NWSL regular-season fixture, with both sides arriving in contrasting circumstances as the playoff picture sharpens.

Chicago's season has effectively run its course. The Stars sit bottom of the NWSL standings, and their playoff elimination was confirmed over the last matchday, leaving Martin Sjoegren's side with little more than pride to play for in the remaining weeks.

Their recent form tells the same story. A 3-1 defeat to Gotham FC last time out continued a run of heavy losses, including a 6-1 reverse against Denver earlier in the season and a 6-0 hammering at the hands of North Carolina Courage.

Denver Summit FC arrive in a more competitive position. Nick Cushing's side sit 10th in the league, still in the hunt for a late-season push, though their own form has been inconsistent. A 4-1 loss to Kansas City Current last weekend was a setback, but Denver have shown they can compete, picking up wins and draws against Seattle Reign, Bay FC, and Angel City FC in recent weeks.

With Chicago's season winding down and Denver needing points, this fixture has a clear dynamic. Here is everything you need to know about how to watch.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Denver Summit FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars are coached by Martin Sjoegren. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, and the probable lineup has not been announced. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Denver Summit FC are managed by Nick Cushing. Similarly, no injury or suspension information is currently available for the away side, and no projected XI has been confirmed. Updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Chicago Stars have taken one point from their last five NWSL matches, recording one draw and four defeats. Their only point came in a 1-1 draw with Portland Thorns, but heavy losses have defined this run, including a 6-0 defeat to North Carolina Courage and a 3-1 loss to Gotham FC most recently. Chicago have scored just three goals across those five games and conceded 13.

Denver Summit FC have been more mixed, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat in their last five. Their most recent outing ended in a 4-1 defeat to Kansas City Current, but they beat Seattle Reign FC 2-1 and also drew 2-2 with Bay FC and 3-3 with Angel City FC. Denver scored 11 goals across the five matches and conceded 13, reflecting an open, attack-minded side that has struggled for defensive consistency.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data ended in a 6-1 victory for Denver Summit FC, played on August 30, 2026 in the NWSL. Denver were the home side in that fixture and ran out convincing winners. Based on the available head-to-head record, Denver hold a clear advantage from the single meeting between the clubs.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit 16th, bottom of the league, while Denver Summit FC are placed 10th, in the middle of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Denver Summit FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: