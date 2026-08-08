NWSL 9 Aug 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between Chicago Stars and Bay FC will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 7:00 PM.

Chicago Stars vs Bay FC is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this NWSL fixture are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Bay FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with both sides arriving in poor form and desperate for points.

Martin Sjoegren's Stars have struggled badly in recent weeks, losing four of their last five league matches. A run like that puts pressure on any squad, and Chicago will be looking to their home support to help turn things around.

Bay FC are not in much better shape. Emma Coates' side have dropped three consecutive NWSL games, conceding five goals across those defeats, and sit just two places above Chicago in the standings.

With both teams mired in the lower half of the NWSL table, this fixture carries real urgency. Neither side can afford to keep dropping points if they want to remain relevant in the league picture.

Read on for full details on how to watch Chicago Stars vs Bay FC live, including TV channel and live stream information.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Bay FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars are managed by Martin Sjoegren, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Bay FC head coach Emma Coates is also without any officially listed absentees at this stage. Probable lineups have not been confirmed for either team. Further team news updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Chicago Stars arrive in poor form, winning just one of their last five NWSL matches for a record of one win and four defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Racing Louisville on August 1, and they also fell 1-0 to Orlando Pride and 2-0 to Boston Legacy FC during this run. Their only bright spot was a 3-2 win over Utah Royals on July 5. Chicago have scored just seven goals across these five games while conceding seven.

Bay FC have also struggled, going two wins and three defeats across their last five NWSL outings. Their most recent match ended in a 2-3 defeat to Seattle Reign FC on August 2, and they also lost 0-1 to Gotham FC. Their form has been inconsistent, with a convincing 3-0 win over North Carolina Courage and a 2-0 away victory against Racing Louisville sandwiched between those losses. Bay FC have scored six goals and conceded four across the five-game stretch.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came on May 24, 2026, when Chicago Stars won 1-0 away at Bay FC in an NWSL fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Chicago Stars hold the stronger record, winning three times compared to Bay FC's one win, with one draw. The two clubs have met regularly in NWSL competition since 2024, with Chicago claiming victories in three of those four completed seasons' fixtures.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit 16th while Bay FC are placed 14th, with both clubs in the lower half of the table.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Bay FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: