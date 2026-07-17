Today's game between Chicago Stars and Angel City FC will kick-off at Jul 18, 2026, 6:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chicago Stars vs Angel City FC is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options for the match are listed below.

Chicago Stars host Angel City FC in an NWSL regular season fixture, with the Los Angeles side arriving in form and looking to build on a strong week.

Angel City pulled off the result of Rivalry Week when they stunned league-leading San Diego Wave 2-0 on the road, a result that underlined the threat Alexander Straus's side carries when they are sharp and organised.

Chicago, managed by Martin Sjoegren, sit 15th in the NWSL standings and are in need of points. The Stars have lost three of their last five league games, including a 2-0 defeat to Boston Legacy FC on July 11, and their grip on a mid-table position has loosened through the second half of the campaign.

Angel City, placed ninth, head into this fixture with genuine momentum. Back-to-back wins over Orlando Pride and San Diego Wave have shifted the mood around the club, and Straus will want his players to carry that confidence into what is a winnable away fixture.

For Chicago, the margin for error is slim. Sjoegren's side have shown they can produce results — a 3-2 win over Utah Royals earlier this month proved that — but inconsistency has been their defining trait this season.

This is a fixture that matters more to the home side in terms of league position, but Angel City have the form and the quality to make it uncomfortable for the Stars.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Stars vs Angel City FC, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Stars vs Angel City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Stars are managed by Martin Sjoegren. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and no confirmed lineup has been released ahead of this fixture. Angel City FC are led by Alexander Straus. No injury or suspension details have been confirmed for the visitors either. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as team news becomes available.

Form

Chicago Stars have won two, drawn zero, and lost three of their last five NWSL matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 defeat to Boston Legacy FC on July 11, and they also lost 0-2 to San Diego Wave FC and 4-0 to North Carolina Courage during that run. Their two wins came against Utah Royals, 3-2, and Bay FC, 1-0 away. Chicago have scored six goals and conceded ten across those five games.

Angel City FC have won three and lost two of their last five NWSL fixtures. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win away at San Diego Wave FC on July 12, following a 2-0 victory over Orlando Pride on July 4. Their defeats in that stretch came against North Carolina Courage, 1-2, and Houston Dash, 2-1. Angel City have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on March 15, 2026, when Angel City FC beat Chicago Stars 4-0 at home in an NWSL regular season fixture. Before that, Chicago won 2-1 as hosts on November 2, 2025. Across the five most recent meetings, Angel City hold three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw, and have outscored the Stars by ten goals to five.

Standings

In the current NWSL standings, Chicago Stars sit 15th while Angel City FC are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Stars vs Angel City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: