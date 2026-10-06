Major League Soccer - Game Week 9 6 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick off at Oct 6, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps will be available to stream live on Apple TV. MLS content is fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription for the 2026 season, with no separate pass required.

Chicago Fire FC host Vancouver Whitecaps at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real weight at both ends of the table.

Gregg Berhalter's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, close enough to the playoff positions to make every home point matter. A win here would help consolidate their standing as the regular season enters its final stretch.

Vancouver arrive as the Western Conference leaders, carrying the form and confidence of a team that has set the pace in the West all season. Jesper Soerensen's side have been the standard-bearers out west, and they will be looking to maintain that position on the road.

The Whitecaps also come into this match with fresh news off the pitch. Thomas Muller has signed a contract extension through the 2027 MLS Sprint Season, committing the 37-year-old attacker to the club beyond his previous December expiry date.

Chicago will fancy their chances at Soldier Field, where a partisan crowd can make life difficult for visiting sides. Vancouver, though, have shown they are capable of results away from home.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live, the details are below.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC are managed by Gregg Berhalter. No confirmed injuries or suspensions have been provided ahead of this fixture, and a projected lineup has not been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vancouver Whitecaps are managed by Jesper Soerensen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available, and no probable lineup has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-0 win away to Charlotte FC, a positive result that followed back-to-back defeats against Nashville SC, who beat them 3-0, and New England Revolution, who won 2-1. The Fire also drew 1-1 with Inter Miami and 4-4 with Toronto FC in that run, scoring eight goals and conceding eight across the five games.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won two, drawn one, and lost two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent MLS outing ended 3-3 away to DC United, while a 3-0 win at Real Salt Lake stands as the highlight of the run. The Whitecaps also beat LA Galaxy 3-0 earlier in the sequence, though they suffered losses to Austin FC and CF Montreal in the Canadian Championship. Across the five matches, they scored 10 goals and conceded nine.

Head-to-Head Record

Vancouver Whitecaps have the stronger record in recent meetings between these two sides. The most recent encounter came in March 2025, when Chicago hosted Vancouver and lost 3-1. Looking across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Vancouver have won three, Chicago one, with one match ending level. Chicago's sole victory in that run came on home soil in 2023, a 1-0 win at Soldier Field. The series has generally favoured the Whitecaps, who have been the more consistent side across these meetings.

Standings

Vancouver Whitecaps lead the Western Conference, making them the top side in the West heading into this fixture. Chicago Fire sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, firmly in the mix for a playoff place as the regular season continues.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: