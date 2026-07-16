Major League Soccer - Game Week 9 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Vancouver Whitecaps will kick-off at Jul 16, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS match. Sign up or log in to catch the game live.

Chicago Fire FC return to Soldier Field for an MLS regular-season fixture against Vancouver Whitecaps, with Gregg Berhalter's side looking to build on a strong recent run in the Eastern Conference.

The Fire have found their footing after a difficult spring. Three consecutive wins across May lifted them into third place in the East, and the return of MLS action after the World Cup break gives Berhalter a chance to press that momentum with a new-look squad that now includes Robert Lewandowski.

Vancouver arrive as Western Conference leaders, and Jesper Soerensen's team have been one of the most consistent sides in the league this season. Their form across both MLS and the Canadian Championship underlines a squad with genuine depth and ambition.

The Whitecaps head to Chicago having split their last two matches in the Canadian Championship against Cavalry FC, drawing the most recent encounter 1-1 before that. In MLS, they recorded a convincing 4-1 win over San Diego FC in late May, which speaks to the quality Soerensen has assembled.

This is the first meeting between the clubs since Vancouver beat Chicago 1-3 at home in March 2025, a result that will not be lost on the Fire's supporters as they welcome the Western leaders to Illinois.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this game live, the TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Vancouver Whitecaps head coach Jesper Soerensen is similarly without a confirmed projected XI at this stage, with no injury or suspension data listed for the away team. Check back for the latest team news as the match approaches.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

Chicago Fire FC go into this game having won three of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 home win over Toronto FC on May 24, and they also picked up victories away at CF Montreal (2-0) and DC United (3-1) during that run. Their two defeats came against Red Bull New York (3-1) and FC Cincinnati (3-2), meaning the Fire scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five games. Three straight wins before the World Cup break gives this squad a platform to build on.

Vancouver Whitecaps have won three of their last five across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Cavalry FC in the Canadian Championship on July 14, following a 4-1 win over the same opponents five days earlier. In MLS, they beat San Diego FC 4-2 away from home in May, though they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Houston Dynamo during that period. Vancouver have scored 12 goals in their last five matches across competitions, demonstrating consistent attacking output.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2025, when Vancouver Whitecaps beat Chicago Fire FC 3-1 at home in an MLS regular-season match. Across the last five encounters in the dataset, Vancouver hold the better record with three wins to Chicago's one, with one draw. Chicago's sole victory came in July 2022, when they won 3-1 away at Vancouver.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC currently sit third. Vancouver Whitecaps lead the Western Conference standings in first place.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Vancouver Whitecaps today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: