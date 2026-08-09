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Leagues Cup
team-logoChicago Fire FC
team-logoSantos Laguna
Watch it on Apple TV
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Watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna Leagues Cup soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna
Chicago Fire FC
Santos Laguna
Leagues Cup

How to watch the Leagues Cup match between Chicago Fire FC and Santos Laguna, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Leagues Cup - Game Week 2

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Santos Laguna will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna is available to stream live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is fully covered under Apple's MLS rights package, meaning subscribers can watch the match through the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Apple TV

Apple TV

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Chicago Fire FC host Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup 2026, the late-summer continental tournament that brings MLS and Liga MX clubs together in a short group-stage format.

Gregg Berhalter's side come into this fixture with genuine momentum. Robert Lewandowski scored twice on his home debut as Chicago beat Charlotte FC 2-1 in their most recent MLS outing, and the club followed that up with a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on August 7 to set up this group-stage clash.

Santos Laguna arrive in far less settled shape. Renato Paiva's squad have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to New York City FC just two days ago. That result leaves Los Guerreros with serious ground to make up in the tournament.

The contrast in momentum could not be sharper. Chicago have won back-to-back games and are building confidence around a summer rebuild that has already attracted considerable attention, with Kevin De Bruyne linked as a potential addition to Berhalter's squad.

For Santos, this fixture offers a chance to salvage something from their Leagues Cup campaign, but a defensive record of 12 goals conceded in five games tells its own story about the scale of their problems.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna Probable lineups

Chicago Fire FC crest
Chicago Fire FC
CHI
Formation
Santos Laguna crest
Santos Laguna
SAN
Santos Laguna crest
Santos Laguna
SAN

Manager

  • G. Berhalter

Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna head coach Renato Paiva has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences currently on record for the away squad. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

CHI

CHI - Form

TFC
W2-1
MIA
L3-2
NYC
L3-1
CLT
W2-1
NEC
W2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
9/8
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5
SAN

SAN - Form

MON
W3-0
MON
L3-2
ATL
L0-1
CFA
L3-0
NYC
L2-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/9
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on August 7, which followed a 2-1 MLS victory over Charlotte FC on August 2. The Fire also beat Toronto FC 2-1 earlier in the run, though they suffered back-to-back league defeats to New York City FC (3-1) and Inter Miami CF (3-2) in between.

Santos Laguna have lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to New York City FC on August 6, and they have also fallen to CF America (3-0), Atlas (1-0), and Monterrey (3-2) in Liga MX during this stretch. A 3-0 win over Monterrey in April remains their only positive result across the five-match sample. Santos have conceded 12 goals across those five games.


Head-to-Head Record


No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Chicago Fire FC and Santos Laguna. Historical meeting records between the two clubs have not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
220050+56
W
W
2
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
220052+36
W
W
3
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
220051+46
W
W
4
FC JuarezFC JuarezJUA
220052+36
W
W
5
FC DallasFC DallasDAL
220030+36
W
W
6
LeonLeonLEO
220031+26
W
W
7
Los Angeles FCLos Angeles FCLAF
211021+15
W
W
8
Real Salt LakeReal Salt LakeRSL
211051+44
W
L
9
TigresTigresTIG
20201104
W
W
10
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
210154+13
L
W
11
Portland TimbersPortland TimbersPOT
110052+33
W
12
CF AmericaCF AmericaCFA
110031+23
W
13
MonterreyMonterreyMON
21013303
W
L
14
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
21013303
L
W
15
TolucaTolucaTOL
210131+23
L
W
16
Austin FCAustin FCAUS
110020+23
W
17
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
110020+23
W
18
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
110020+23
W
19
AtlanteAtlanteATL
210114-33
L
W
20
Cruz AzulCruz AzulCRU
110010+13
W
21
CD GuadalajaraCD GuadalajaraCDG
201112-11
L
L
22
Minnesota UnitedMinnesota UnitedMIN
201112-11
L
L
23
Atletico de San LuisAtletico de San LuisSAN
100124-20
L
24
PachucaPachucaPAC
200225-30
L
L
25
PueblaPueblaPUE
100125-30
L
26
AtlasAtlasATL
200215-40
L
L
27
San Diego FCSan Diego FCSDI
100113-20
L
28
Vancouver WhitecapsVancouver WhitecapsVAN
200214-30
L
L
29
Club Universidad NacionalClub Universidad NacionalCUN
200205-50
L
L
30
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
100101-10
L
31
NecaxaNecaxaNEC
100102-20
L
32
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
100101-10
L
33
Queretaro FCQueretaro FCQFC
100102-20
L
34
Santos LagunaSantos LagunaSAN
100102-20
L
35
Seattle Sounders FCSeattle Sounders FCSEA
100103-30
L
36
TijuanaTijuanaTIJ
100102-20
L
Qualification to next stage

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Chicago Fire FC sit 11th while Santos Laguna are placed 34th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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