Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 9 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Santos Laguna will kick-off at Aug 9, 2026, 8:00 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna is available to stream live on Apple TV. The Leagues Cup is fully covered under Apple's MLS rights package, meaning subscribers can watch the match through the MLS Season Pass. TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Chicago Fire FC host Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup 2026, the late-summer continental tournament that brings MLS and Liga MX clubs together in a short group-stage format.

Gregg Berhalter's side come into this fixture with genuine momentum. Robert Lewandowski scored twice on his home debut as Chicago beat Charlotte FC 2-1 in their most recent MLS outing, and the club followed that up with a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on August 7 to set up this group-stage clash.

Santos Laguna arrive in far less settled shape. Renato Paiva's squad have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to New York City FC just two days ago. That result leaves Los Guerreros with serious ground to make up in the tournament.

The contrast in momentum could not be sharper. Chicago have won back-to-back games and are building confidence around a summer rebuild that has already attracted considerable attention, with Kevin De Bruyne linked as a potential addition to Berhalter's squad.

For Santos, this fixture offers a chance to salvage something from their Leagues Cup campaign, but a defensive record of 12 goals conceded in five games tells its own story about the scale of their problems.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this Leagues Cup fixture. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Santos Laguna head coach Renato Paiva has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences currently on record for the away squad. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire FC have won three of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-0 Leagues Cup win over Necaxa on August 7, which followed a 2-1 MLS victory over Charlotte FC on August 2. The Fire also beat Toronto FC 2-1 earlier in the run, though they suffered back-to-back league defeats to New York City FC (3-1) and Inter Miami CF (3-2) in between.

Santos Laguna have lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent game was a 2-0 Leagues Cup defeat to New York City FC on August 6, and they have also fallen to CF America (3-0), Atlas (1-0), and Monterrey (3-2) in Liga MX during this stretch. A 3-0 win over Monterrey in April remains their only positive result across the five-match sample. Santos have conceded 12 goals across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





No head-to-head data is available for previous meetings between Chicago Fire FC and Santos Laguna. Historical meeting records between the two clubs have not been recorded in the available dataset.

Standings

In the current Leagues Cup standings, Chicago Fire FC sit 11th while Santos Laguna are placed 34th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Santos Laguna today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: