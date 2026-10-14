Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Philadelphia Union will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, every regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. Existing subscribers can watch without paying an additional fee.

Chicago Fire FC host Philadelphia Union at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real significance in the Eastern Conference standings.

Gregg Berhalter's side sit third in the East, having strung together three consecutive wins to move into a strong playoff position as the regular season approaches its conclusion. Soldier Field has been a fortress during this run, and the Fire will be looking to extend their momentum in front of their home support.

Philadelphia Union arrive in Chicago in formidable shape. Ryan Richter's side have won all five of their last MLS outings, scoring freely and conceding little across that stretch. They travel to Illinois as one of the form teams in the Eastern Conference.

The Union's recent record against the Fire adds another layer to this fixture. Philadelphia have been the dominant force in this head-to-head in recent meetings, and they arrive with the confidence of a side that has not lost in the league for over a month.

For Chicago, a home win would cement their place inside the top three and send a statement to the sides around them. For Philadelphia, three points on the road against a direct rival would further underline their credentials as genuine postseason contenders.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS fixture live.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC are managed by Gregg Berhalter. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Philadelphia Union are managed by Ryan Richter. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire have won three, drawn none, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 home win over New York City FC, and they also beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in the match before that. Their two defeats in the run came against Nashville SC, who beat them 3-0, and New England Revolution, who won 2-1. The Fire scored seven goals and conceded six across the five games.

Philadelphia Union have won all five of their most recent MLS matches. Their latest result was a 2-1 victory over Real Salt Lake, and they also recorded a 4-2 win over Orlando City and a 5-0 defeat of FC Cincinnati during that run. The Union scored 15 goals across those five games, a return that reflects an attack in outstanding form.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in March 2026, when Philadelphia Union hosted Chicago Fire and won 1-2. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Philadelphia hold a clear advantage, winning three to Chicago's one, with one match ending level. Chicago's only win in that run came at Soldier Field in November 2025, when they beat Philadelphia 0-3 in the reverse fixture.

Standings

Chicago Fire sit third in the Eastern Conference, placing them firmly inside the playoff positions as the regular season enters its final stretch. Philadelphia Union are sixth in the East, meaning a win at Soldier Field would close the gap on the sides above them and strengthen their own postseason case.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Philadelphia Union today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: