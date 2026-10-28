Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 20:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and Orlando City will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 8:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs Orlando City is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 MLS season, all regular-season matches, playoff games, and Leagues Cup fixtures are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chicago Fire FC host Orlando City at Soldier Field in Chicago in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs as the postseason picture comes into focus.

Gregg Berhalter's Fire arrive having secured their playoff place, sitting fourth in the Eastern Conference. Seeding still matters, and a home result here would help consolidate their position heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

Orlando City come to Chicago in reasonable shape. Martin Perelman's side are seventh in the Eastern Conference, inside the playoff positions but with room to improve their standing. Three points on the road would sharpen their postseason footing considerably.

The Lions drew 2-2 with New York City FC in their most recent outing, a result that maintains their momentum without quite matching the 4-1 demolition of DC United the week before. They have shown they can score goals, and they will need to again here.

Chicago come off a strong away result, beating Atlanta United 2-3 in their last fixture. Berhalter will want his side to carry that winning form back to Soldier Field in front of their own supporters.

The two clubs met earlier in this campaign, with Chicago claiming a 2-1 win at Orlando in August. Berhalter's men will fancy their chances of another positive result, but Orlando arrive with enough quality and confidence to make this competitive.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Orlando City live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter has not confirmed a projected XI for Chicago Fire FC ahead of this fixture. No injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Martin Perelman has similarly not confirmed his lineup for Orlando City. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad at this stage, and team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire have won three and lost two of their last five MLS matches, with their most recent outing a 2-3 away win over Atlanta United. Earlier in the run, they also beat Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 and New York City FC 2-1, though defeats to New England Revolution and Philadelphia Union interrupted that momentum. The Fire scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Orlando City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with New York City FC, following a 4-1 victory over DC United the week prior. The Lions also drew 3-3 with Toronto FC and won 3-2 against Columbus Crew, with their only defeat in the run a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia Union. Orlando scored 14 goals and conceded 12 across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in August 2026, when Orlando City hosted Chicago Fire FC and lost 1-2 in MLS. Before that, Chicago won 3-1 at home against Orlando in October 2025, and the Fire also won 1-3 at Orlando in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chicago hold three wins to Orlando's one, with one match ending level.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Chicago Fire FC's fourth-place position means their playoff spot is secured and seeding is the priority, while Orlando City's seventh-place standing keeps them inside the postseason places with an opportunity to climb further before the regular season ends.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: