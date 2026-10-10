Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 14:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and New York City FC will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 2:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC is available to stream live on Apple TV. For the 2026 season, MLS content is fully integrated into the standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate pass required. Every match, including playoffs and Leagues Cup, is included.

Chicago Fire FC host New York City FC at Soldier Field in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries real implications for the Eastern Conference playoff race.

Gregg Berhalter's side sit fourth in the East, a position that puts them firmly in contention as the regular season enters its final weeks. A home win would strengthen their grip on a playoff spot and build on the momentum of their recent results.

NYCFC arrive in Chicago under Pascal Jansen, sitting ninth in the Eastern Conference and needing a result to stay in touch with the teams above them. The gap between these two sides in the standings gives this match an edge that goes beyond a routine midweek fixture.

Chicago come into this game in decent form, having beaten Vancouver Whitecaps 3-1 in their last outing. That result will have boosted confidence at Soldier Field ahead of another home test.

For NYCFC, the recent run has been inconsistent. They drew their last match against Atlanta United and have struggled to string results together over the past month.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC live.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chicago Fire FC are managed by Gregg Berhalter. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are available ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Further squad updates are expected closer to kick-off.

New York City FC are managed by Pascal Jansen. As with the home side, no injury or suspension information is currently available and no projected XI has been confirmed. Team news will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 home win over Vancouver Whitecaps, and they also claimed a 1-0 away victory at Charlotte FC earlier in the run. The two defeats came against Nashville SC, who beat them 3-0, and New England Revolution, who won 2-1. They drew 1-1 with Inter Miami in that same stretch, scoring six goals and conceding seven across the five games.

New York City FC have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw away to Atlanta United, while their standout result in the run was a 2-0 win at Real Salt Lake. They suffered defeats to Red Bull New York and New England Revolution, conceding six goals across those two losses, and drew 0-0 with Nashville SC. NYCFC scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2026, when New York City FC hosted Chicago Fire at home and won 3-1. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, NYCFC hold the stronger record, winning three to Chicago's none, with two matches ending level. The series has consistently favoured the visitors, who have not lost any of the last five encounters.

Standings

Chicago Fire sit fourth in the Eastern Conference, placing them inside the playoff positions as the regular season approaches its conclusion. New York City FC are ninth in the East, meaning they arrive in Chicago needing points to close the gap on the sides above them.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New York City FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: