Major League Soccer - Game Week 25 13 Sept 2026 - 17:30 Soldier Field

Today's game between Chicago Fire FC and New England Revolution will kick off at Sep 13, 2026, 5:30 PM.

Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The match is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Chicago Fire FC host New England Revolution at Soldier Field in an Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the MLS regular season moves into its final stretch.

Gregg Berhalter's side come into this off the back of a dramatic 1-1 draw with Inter Miami, a result played out in front of a record crowd of 63,094 at Soldier Field. Chicago have drawn four of their last five competitive matches and will be looking to convert that consistency into three points at home.

Robert Lewandowski has been the Fire's most reliable attacking outlet all season. The Polish striker scored an acrobatic opener against Inter Miami and continues to give Chicago a goal threat that opposing defences have struggled to contain.

New England Revolution arrive in good form. Marko Mitrovic's side beat New York City FC 2-1 on the road in their most recent outing and have demonstrated throughout this campaign that they can score freely away from home.

The Revolution sit third in the Eastern Conference, one place above Chicago in fourth, which gives this match a direct edge. Points here could shift the standings meaningfully with the postseason picture beginning to take shape.

TV channel and live stream details for how to watch this MLS fixture are listed below.

How to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Gregg Berhalter takes charge of Chicago Fire FC for this fixture. No confirmed injuries or suspensions are currently listed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released ahead of kick-off. Updates will be added closer to the match as they become available.

Marko Mitrovic manages New England Revolution. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and no projected XI has been announced. Further squad information will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Chicago Fire FC head into this fixture with no wins from their last five competitive matches, recording four draws and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Inter Miami on September 10, which followed a high-scoring 4-4 draw with Toronto FC. The Fire also drew 2-2 with Seattle Sounders and 1-1 with Red Bull New York in that run, with their only defeat coming 2-1 against Monterrey in the Leagues Cup. Chicago have scored ten goals and conceded ten across those five matches.

New England Revolution have collected three wins, one draw, and one defeat from their last five MLS outings. Their most recent result was a 2-1 away win at New York City FC on September 10, and they also beat Columbus Crew 3-1 on the road and DC United 3-0 away from home in the same stretch. A 2-1 defeat to LA Galaxy and a 1-1 draw with New York City FC complete the run. The Revolution have scored eight goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in MLS on October 18, 2025, when the sides drew 2-2 at New England. Before that, Chicago beat New England 3-2 at Soldier Field in September 2025, and the Fire also won 3-1 at New England in the 2025 US Open Cup. Across the last five recorded meetings, Chicago hold three wins to New England's one, with one draw.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, New England Revolution currently sit third while Chicago Fire FC are placed fourth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chicago Fire FC vs New England Revolution today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: