Premier League - Game Week 9 31 Oct 2026 - 08:30 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 8:30 AM.

Chelsea vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network and Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo. The match can also be streamed via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Broadcaster options and streaming links are listed below.

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying very different pressures but equally urgent need for points.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea side are coming off back-to-back defeats, falling to Tottenham Hotspur and then exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties against Liverpool midweek. Despite those setbacks, the Blues have shown they can hurt opponents on their day, having dismantled Bournemouth 5-1 earlier in the month.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United arrive in west London in a state of deep crisis. One win from their last eight league matches has left them sitting 16th in the table, and the manager survived a board meeting this week only after club hierarchy decided the underperformance was a collective rather than solely a coaching failure.

Carrick's problems extend well beyond results. Benjamin Sesko has been ruled out until 2027, adding to an already lengthy injury list that includes Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes, the club captain, also misses out after being dropped for the 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth and subsequently holding clear-the-air talks with the manager.

The one piece of positive news for United heading into this match is that Kobbie Mainoo returned to training this week after a fortnight out, though his availability for Saturday remains unclear given his continued presence on the injury list.

Chelsea will draw confidence from their own home record and the quality within Alonso's squad, even if Morgan Rogers and the rest of the attacking unit will need to be more clinical than they were at Anfield in midweek.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several first-team players for this fixture. Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Pep Chavarria, and Joao Pedro are all listed as injured and unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for Chelsea. Alonso's projected XI includes Mike Penders in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, and Maxence Lacroix in defence, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Geovany Quenda, Jorrel Hato, and Jordan Henderson through the middle, and Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers in attack.

Manchester United's injury list is extensive. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford are all unavailable. Carrick's probable starting XI features Senne Lammens in goal, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot across the back four, with Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, and Andrey Santos in midfield, and Bryan Mbeumo leading the line.

Form

Chelsea have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, which they then lost 6-5 on penalties. Prior to that, they fell 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, though a 5-1 home win over Bournemouth earlier in October demonstrated their attacking capability. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Manchester United have taken one point from their last five matches, losing three and drawing two. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, and they have also lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League during that run. A 1-1 draw at Leeds United and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur represent their only points across this period. United have scored three goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a goal difference that underlines the scale of Carrick's current problems.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won two, United have won two, and one match ended level. The most recent meeting at Stamford Bridge ended in a 4-3 Chelsea victory in April 2024, while United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in September 2025.

Standings

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League table, firmly in the mix for a top-four finish but aware that further slip-ups could see them fall away from the European places. Manchester United, by contrast, are 16th, deep in the relegation battle and in desperate need of a result to ease the pressure on Carrick and the squad.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: