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Premier League
team-logoChelsea
Stamford Bridge
team-logoManchester United
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Watch Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League soccer game LIVE: Team news, TV channels, online streams, kick off time

TV Guide & Streaming
Chelsea vs Manchester United
Chelsea
Manchester United
Premier League

How to watch the Premier League match between Chelsea and Manchester United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Premier League - Game Week 9
Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Manchester United will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 8:30 AM.

Chelsea vs Manchester United is available to watch live in the United States on USA Network and Fubo. Spanish-language coverage is available on Telemundo. The match can also be streamed via DirecTV Stream and Sling TV. Broadcaster options and streaming links are listed below.

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

USA Network

USA Network

Click here

Telemundo

Telemundo

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Sling TV

Sling TV

Click here

Chelsea host Manchester United at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with both clubs arriving at this fixture carrying very different pressures but equally urgent need for points.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea side are coming off back-to-back defeats, falling to Tottenham Hotspur and then exiting the Carabao Cup on penalties against Liverpool midweek. Despite those setbacks, the Blues have shown they can hurt opponents on their day, having dismantled Bournemouth 5-1 earlier in the month.

Michael Carrick's Manchester United arrive in west London in a state of deep crisis. One win from their last eight league matches has left them sitting 16th in the table, and the manager survived a board meeting this week only after club hierarchy decided the underperformance was a collective rather than solely a coaching failure.

Carrick's problems extend well beyond results. Benjamin Sesko has been ruled out until 2027, adding to an already lengthy injury list that includes Patrick Dorgu, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, and Marcus Rashford. Bruno Fernandes, the club captain, also misses out after being dropped for the 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth and subsequently holding clear-the-air talks with the manager.

The one piece of positive news for United heading into this match is that Kobbie Mainoo returned to training this week after a fortnight out, though his availability for Saturday remains unclear given his continued presence on the injury list.

Chelsea will draw confidence from their own home record and the quality within Alonso's squad, even if Morgan Rogers and the rest of the attacking unit will need to be more clinical than they were at Anfield in midweek.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United live.

How to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

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A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea vs Manchester United Probable lineups

3-4-2-1
Chelsea crest
Chelsea
CHE
Formation
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
M. PendersM. PendersJ. HatoJ. HatoJ. AcheampongJ. AcheampongL. ColwillL. ColwillM. CaicedoM. CaicedoC. PalmerC. PalmerM. RogersM. RogersM. PalestraM. PalestraP. NetoP. NetoJ. HendersonJ. HendersonD. WelbeckD. WelbeckS. LammensS. LammensL. YoroL. YoroL. MartinezL. MartinezH. MaguireH. MaguireD. DalotD. DalotC. BalebaC. BalebaB. FernandesB. FernandesM. CunhaM. CunhaA. DialloA. DialloK. MainooK. MainooB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
3-4-2-1
Chelsea

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • X. Alonso
  • M. Carrick

Xabi Alonso is without several first-team players for this fixture. Jamie Gittens, Reece James, Emiliano Martinez, Pep Chavarria, and Joao Pedro are all listed as injured and unavailable. No suspensions are recorded for Chelsea. Alonso's projected XI includes Mike Penders in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, and Maxence Lacroix in defence, Moises Caicedo, Cole Palmer, Geovany Quenda, Jorrel Hato, and Jordan Henderson through the middle, and Pedro Neto and Morgan Rogers in attack.

Manchester United's injury list is extensive. Patrick Dorgu, Benjamin Sesko, Manuel Ugarte, Luke Shaw, Kobbie Mainoo, Bruno Fernandes, and Marcus Rashford are all unavailable. Carrick's probable starting XI features Senne Lammens in goal, Leny Yoro, Ayden Heaven, Harry Maguire, and Diogo Dalot across the back four, with Carlos Baleba, Youri Tielemans, Mason Mount, Amad Diallo, and Andrey Santos in midfield, and Bryan Mbeumo leading the line.

Form

CHE

CHE - Form

BRE
L3-0
BOU
W5-1
EVE
W0-2
TOT
L0-2
LIV
L1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
8/7
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
MUN

MUN - Form

TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
COM
L4-1
BOU
L0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/11
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Chelsea have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup, which they then lost 6-5 on penalties. Prior to that, they fell 2-0 at Tottenham Hotspur, though a 5-1 home win over Bournemouth earlier in October demonstrated their attacking capability. Across those five matches, Chelsea scored nine goals and conceded eight.

Manchester United have taken one point from their last five matches, losing three and drawing two. Their most recent game ended in a 3-0 defeat at Bournemouth, and they have also lost 4-1 to Como in the Champions League during that run. A 1-1 draw at Leeds United and a 1-1 draw at Tottenham Hotspur represent their only points across this period. United have scored three goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures, a goal difference that underlines the scale of Carrick's current problems.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

ChelseaDrawManchester United
2
1
2
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
0
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
2
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
0
FT
Premier League
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
1
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
1
FT
Premier League
Chelsea badge
Chelsea
CHE
4
Manchester United badge
Manchester United
MUN
3
FT
7Goals Scored7
Games over 2.5 goals2/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in April 2026, when Manchester United won 1-0 at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Chelsea have won two, United have won two, and one match ended level. The most recent meeting at Stamford Bridge ended in a 4-3 Chelsea victory in April 2024, while United won 2-1 at Old Trafford in September 2025.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
8701209+1121
L
W
W
W
W
2
ArsenalArsenalARS
8701135+821
W
W
W
L
W
3
Brighton & Hove AlbionBrighton & Hove AlbionBHA
8512237+1616
L
W
W
W
W
4
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
8431118+315
W
W
L
W
D
5
ChelseaChelseaCHE
84131715+213
L
W
W
L
D
6
BrentfordBrentfordBRE
8251149+511
D
L
D
W
D
7
Leeds UnitedLeeds UnitedLEE
825196+311
D
D
L
D
W
8
Newcastle UnitedNewcastle UnitedNEW
83231214-211
W
L
L
W
L
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
8323912-311
W
W
D
W
L
10
Hull CityHull CityHUL
824298+110
D
L
D
L
D
11
EvertonEvertonEVE
824289-110
L
L
D
W
D
12
Ipswich TownIpswich TownIPS
83141216-410
D
L
W
L
W
13
AFC BournemouthAFC BournemouthBOU
82331213-19
W
W
L
L
D
14
Tottenham HotspurTottenham HotspurTOT
8233810-29
W
W
D
L
D
15
FulhamFulhamFUL
8224810-28
W
W
L
D
D
16
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
81431013-37
L
D
D
D
L
17
Crystal PalaceCrystal PalaceCRY
8215919-107
L
L
W
D
L
18
Nottingham ForestNottingham ForestNFO
8134610-46
D
L
L
L
W
19
Coventry CityCoventry CityCOV
8206615-96
L
L
W
W
L
20
SunderlandSunderlandSUN
8125614-85
D
L
L
L
L
Champions League
UEFA Europa League
Relegation

Chelsea sit fifth in the Premier League table, firmly in the mix for a top-four finish but aware that further slip-ups could see them fall away from the European places. Manchester United, by contrast, are 16th, deep in the relegation battle and in desperate need of a result to ease the pressure on Carrick and the squad.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Manchester United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
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