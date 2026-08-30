Premier League - Game Week 2 30 Aug 2026 - 09:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and Brighton & Hove Albion will kick-off at Aug 30, 2026, 9:00 AM.

Chelsea vs Brighton is available to watch live in the United States via NBCSN, Fubo, and Peacock. The TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Chelsea host Brighton & Hove Albion at Stamford Bridge in a Premier League Matchday 2 fixture that pits two sides in contrasting but equally encouraging early-season form against each other.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have made a bright start under their new manager, winning their opening league game away at Fulham before easing past Luton Town in the Carabao Cup. The mood at the Bridge is buoyant, with Cole Palmer looking liberated and Danny Welbeck already off the mark on his debut.

Brighton arrive in west London with real momentum of their own. Fabian Hurzeler's side dismantled Aston Villa 4-0 on Matchday 1 and backed that up with a commanding 4-0 win over Tromso to secure their place in the UEFA Conference League group phase.

The Seagulls sit second in the early Premier League table, which tells its own story about the quality Hurzeler has assembled. This is not a team content to make up the numbers.

Chelsea's transfer business has not stood still either. Nicolas Jackson has departed to Aston Villa in a deal worth up to £65m, while Enzo Fernandez's future at the club looks increasingly uncertain with Manchester City circling. Alonso is reshaping the squad in his own image, and Sunday's fixture offers another chance to see how far that project has come.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Chelsea vs Brighton live, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Xabi Alonso is without several players for the home side. Jordan Henderson, Caleb Wiley, Marco Palestra, and Moises Caicedo are all sidelined through injury, while Wesley Fofana serves a suspension. Alonso's projected XI includes Robert Sanchez in goal, with Levi Colwill, Josh Acheampong, Maxence Lacroix, and Jorrel Hato in defence. Cole Palmer, Romeo Lavia, and Morgan Rogers are named in midfield, with Reece James, Malo Gusto, and Joao Pedro completing the lineup.

Fabian Hurzeler is also managing an injury list, with Stefanos Tzimas, Yankuba Minteh, Evan Ferguson, and Jack Hinshelwood all absent for Brighton. No suspensions are listed for the visitors. Hurzeler's projected XI features Bart Verbruggen in goal, a back line of Luka Vuskovic, Lewis Dunk, Olivier Boscagli, and Pascal Struijk, with Pascal Gross, Diego Gomez, Mats Wieffer, Maxim De Cuyper, and Yasin Ayari in midfield, and Georginio Rutter leading the attack. Updates will be added closer to kick-off if the situation changes.

Form

Chelsea head into Sunday's fixture with four wins from their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Luton Town, following a 2-3 Premier League win at Fulham. Across those five games, Chelsea have scored 13 goals and conceded six. Three of the five results were wins, with one draw, a 3-3 against Johor Darul Ta'zim in pre-season.

Brighton have also won four of their last five. Their most recent result was a 4-0 Conference League qualification win over Tromso, which came on the back of a 4-0 Premier League victory at Aston Villa. The Seagulls drew 0-0 with Tromso in the first leg but have otherwise been dominant, scoring 12 goals and conceding none across their last four matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs ended in a 3-0 Brighton win at the Amex Stadium in April 2026, a result that will not have been forgotten by Chelsea supporters. The previous fixture at Stamford Bridge, played in September 2025, also went Brighton's way, with the Seagulls winning 1-3. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Brighton have won three and Chelsea one, with one further Chelsea win dating back to September 2024 when the Blues won 4-2 at home.

Standings

In the early Premier League table, Brighton sit second while Chelsea are seventh after Matchday 1.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs Brighton & Hove Albion today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: