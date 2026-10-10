Premier League - Game Week 6 10 Oct 2026 - 10:00 Stamford Bridge

Today's game between Chelsea and AFC Bournemouth will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 10:00 AM.

US viewers can watch Chelsea vs Bournemouth live on Fubo, NBCSN, and Peacock. Fubo currently offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers, while Peacock remains the primary streaming hub for Premier League action, carrying over 175 exclusive live matches across the season.

Chelsea return to Stamford Bridge to face Bournemouth in a Premier League fixture that carries real weight for both sides at very different ends of the table.

Xabi Alonso's Chelsea have shown flashes of something promising in the early weeks of the season, but five games in, the picture is uneven. The attack has been a genuine joy — Morgan Rogers, Cole Palmer, and João Pedro have combined for eight of Chelsea's ten league goals — yet the defence has shipped 12, the most in the division, and the team is still searching for a first clean sheet.

The 3-0 defeat at Brentford before the international break was a sobering result and exposed defensive vulnerabilities that Alonso must address. The good news heading into this fixture is that Palmer, who withdrew from England duty with a minor muscular issue, is reportedly confident of being fit to start.

Bournemouth arrive in west London under their own pressure. Marco Rose's side sit deep in the lower half of the table and have now been dealt a significant blow, with star midfielder Alex Scott confirmed as a lengthy absentee — a loss that weakens their ability to control games in the middle of the park.

The Cherries have shown they can be stubborn opponents for Chelsea in recent seasons, with draws a recurring theme in this fixture. But a depleted squad and a difficult run of form make this a difficult trip to Fulham Road.

For US viewers looking to catch this one live, TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

How to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea head into this fixture with several notable absentees. Marco Palestra, Reece James, João Pedro, Moisés Caicedo, Emanuel Emegha, and Jamie Gittens are all listed as injured. Alonso's projected XI is expected to feature Emiliano Martínez in goal, with a back line of Wesley Fofana, Maxence Lacroix, and Levi Colwill. Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers, Valentín Barco, Jordan Henderson, Pep Chavarria, Pedro Neto, and Danny Welbeck are named in the probable starting lineup.

Bournemouth are without Eli Junior Kroupi, Julian Araujo, Amine Adli, Veljko Milosavljevic, Justin Kluivert, David Brooks, and Alex Scott through injury. Rose is expected to line up with Djordje Petrovic in goal, supported by Antonio Silva, Adam Smith, Adrien Truffert, and James Hill, with Tyler Adams, Lewis Cook, Ryan Christie, Marcus Tavernier, Rayan, and Evanilson completing the projected XI.

Form

Chelsea head into this match with a mixed record across their last five competitive outings, winning two, drawing one, and losing two. Their most recent Premier League outing ended in a 3-0 defeat at Brentford, while a 2-2 draw with Hull City preceded that. On the positive side, Chelsea put six past Leeds United in the Carabao Cup and beat Brighton 4-3 in the league, suggesting the goals are there — across those five games they have scored 15 and conceded 11.

Bournemouth's recent form tells a similar story of inconsistency. Rose's side have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five. Their most recent result was a 0-1 defeat to Liverpool, though a 1-2 Europa League win at Real Sociedad showed they are capable of results on the road. They drew 2-2 with both Brentford and Newcastle in the league, and scored eight goals across the five matches while conceding seven.

Head-to-Head Record

Recent meetings between these two sides have been remarkably tight. The most recent encounter, played at Stamford Bridge in December 2025, ended 2-2 — a result that continued a pattern of shared spoils, with two of the last five head-to-head fixtures finishing level. Chelsea have the better overall record across the five meetings, claiming two wins to Bournemouth's none, but the Cherries have proven difficult to put away, conceding just four goals across the three draws and one defeat in that run.

Standings

Chelsea sit 10th in the Premier League table, while Bournemouth are down in 17th — a gap that reflects the contrasting ambitions of the two clubs this season and adds extra incentive for the hosts to close the gap on the top half with a home win.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea vs AFC Bournemouth today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: