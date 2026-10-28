Women's Champions League - Game Week 3 28 Oct 2026 - 13:45 Kingsmeadow

Today's game between Chelsea FC Women and Roma will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 1:45 PM.

Chelsea FC Women vs Roma is available to stream live on Paramount+. You can sign up and watch live via their sports hub.

Chelsea FC Women host Roma at Kingsmeadow in the Women's Champions League, with Sonia Bompastor's side looking to build on a strong run of domestic form and push higher in the European standings.

Chelsea arrive into this fixture in confident shape. Four wins from their last five matches across all competitions, including three consecutive WSL victories, underline the consistency Bompastor has built into this squad.

Their most recent European outing, a goalless draw with OL Lyonnes, showed Chelsea can hold their own against top-tier opposition, even if they will be eager to turn that resilience into three points on home soil.

Roma, managed by Gianpiero Piovani, travel to London off the back of three straight Serie A Femminile wins, including a 2-5 victory at Juventus last weekend. The Italian side have found their domestic rhythm, though their Champions League campaign has been far more difficult.

A 6-0 defeat to Barcelona in their opening European group match exposed the gap between Roma and the continent's elite. Piovani's squad will need a significant performance to take anything from Kingsmeadow.

The two sides have met before in this competition, and Chelsea's record in that encounter gives the home side reason for confidence heading into Tuesday's match.

For those looking to follow the action, details on how to watch, live stream, and kick-off time are below.

How to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Roma with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chelsea FC Women are managed by Sonia Bompastor, though no confirmed probable lineup, injury, or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. Full team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Roma head coach Gianpiero Piovani is similarly without a confirmed squad list at this stage, with no injury or suspension details currently available. Updates will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Chelsea FC Women have won four of their last five matches across all competitions, drawing the remaining game. Their most recent outing was a 1-3 win at Crystal Palace in the WSL, and they also put six past Tottenham Hotspur in a commanding home display. Across those five matches, Chelsea have scored 13 goals and conceded just two, with their only dropped points coming in a 0-0 draw with OL Lyonnes in the Women's Champions League.

Roma have also won four of their last five, with their only defeat a 6-0 loss to Barcelona in the Champions League. They bounced back from that result with wins over Lazio and AC Milan before a 2-5 victory at Juventus last time out in Serie A Femminile. Roma have scored 15 goals across those five matches but conceded nine, suggesting vulnerability at the back despite their attacking output.

Head-to-Head Record

The only recorded meeting between these two sides in the provided data took place on December 10, 2025, when Chelsea FC Women beat Roma 6-0 in the Women's Champions League. That result gives Chelsea a 100% record against Roma in this dataset, with a six-goal winning margin underlining their dominance in that fixture.

Standings

In the Women's Champions League standings, Chelsea sit in seventh place while Roma are positioned sixteenth. The gap in league position reflects the contrasting European campaigns of the two sides heading into this match.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chelsea FC Women vs Roma today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: