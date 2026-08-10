Leagues Cup - Game Week 3 11 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Pachuca will kick-off at Aug 11, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Pachuca is available to watch live in the United States on Apple TV. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlotte FC host Pachuca in the Leagues Cup 2026, with Dean Smith's side looking to extend a strong run in the competition against a Mexican club that has endured a difficult few weeks across all fronts.

Charlotte arrive into this fixture with real confidence. Back-to-back Leagues Cup wins over Club Universidad Nacional, 3-0, and Atlas, 2-0, have Dean Smith's side sitting third in the tournament standings and playing with the kind of assurance that has been absent at times in their MLS campaign.

Pachuca's situation is considerably more fraught. Benjamin Mora's side have lost all three of their Leagues Cup matches so far, falling 3-1 to FC Cincinnati and 2-1 to Columbus Crew, and currently sit 28th in the tournament table. Their Liga MX form offers little comfort either, with three defeats in four league outings before this trip north.

For Charlotte, this is a chance to finish the group stage with a statement. The club has been building momentum at home, and the backing of their supporters has been a consistent factor in their recent performances.

Pachuca, for their part, carry the pedigree of a club that has competed at the highest level in CONCACAF. Mora's squad will not surrender without a contest, and a 3-0 win over Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX earlier this summer is a reminder of what they are capable of when the pieces fall into place.

The contrast in form and tournament position makes this a fixture Charlotte will approach with confidence. Pachuca need a result to salvage anything from their Leagues Cup campaign.

Read on for everything you need to know about where to watch Charlotte FC vs Pachuca, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Pachuca with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Pachuca head coach Benjamin Mora similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Further team news for both sides will be reflected here as it comes in.

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Atlas in the Leagues Cup on August 7, which followed a 3-0 win over Club Universidad Nacional in the same competition. Their only defeat in this run came against Chicago Fire, who won 2-1 on August 2. Charlotte also drew 2-2 with Atlanta United and beat Red Bull New York 2-0 during this stretch.

Pachuca have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup on August 7, which extended a run that included losses to FC Cincinnati, 3-1, Leon, 1-0, and Queretaro, 2-1. Their sole positive result in this period was a 3-0 away win over Club Universidad Nacional in Liga MX. Mora's side have conceded in each of their last four games.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Charlotte FC and Pachuca is available across the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Charlotte FC sit third while Pachuca are placed 28th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Pachuca today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: