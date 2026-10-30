Major League Soccer - Game Week 33 31 Oct 2026 - 13:00 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Orlando City will kick off at Oct 31, 2026, 1:00 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Orlando City is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Charlotte FC host Orlando City at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular season fixture with genuine consequences for both sides as the postseason picture comes into focus.

Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, firmly inside the playoff positions, but three defeats in their last four matches have introduced real pressure. A home win here is not just desirable — it is necessary to protect their standing with the regular season closing out.

Charlotte did arrest that poor run in their most recent outing, beating CF Montreal 4-0 at Bank of America Stadium to restore some confidence. Smith will want that performance to serve as a platform rather than an isolated result.

Orlando City arrive in North Carolina with their own playoff ambitions intact. Martin Perelman's side are seventh in the Eastern Conference and have gone five matches without defeat, a run that includes a 4-1 win over DC United and back-to-back draws against New York City FC and Chicago Fire FC.

The Lions showed character at Soldier Field in their last outing, coming from behind to earn a 2-2 draw after Antoine Griezmann had put them two goals up inside 35 minutes. That unbeaten run gives Orlando genuine belief they can take something on the road.

The head-to-head record between these sides adds another layer of intrigue, with neither club able to establish clear dominance in recent meetings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City live.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Smith has not confirmed a starting lineup for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Martin Perelman has similarly not confirmed his lineup for Orlando City. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad at this stage, and team news for both sides will be updated as it becomes available.

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 4-0 home win over CF Montreal, which followed a 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers. Earlier in the run, Charlotte drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union and beat FC Dallas 3-2, though a 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew also featured in that sequence.

Orlando City have recorded two wins, two draws, and one loss across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Chicago Fire FC, following a 4-1 victory over DC United. The Lions also drew 2-2 with New York City FC and won 3-2 against Columbus Crew, with their only defeat in the run a 4-2 loss to Philadelphia Union. Orlando scored 14 goals and conceded 12 across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Orlando City hosted Charlotte FC and won 4-1 in MLS. Before that, the two clubs drew 2-2 at Charlotte in July 2025, and Orlando claimed a 3-1 home win in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, neither side holds a commanding advantage, with the record split between wins, draws, and the most recent result going Orlando's way.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC's fifth-place standing keeps them inside the playoff positions but with little margin for further dropped points, while Orlando City's seventh-place position means a positive result on the road could help them climb and strengthen their postseason footing.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Orlando City today

NordVPN

Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: