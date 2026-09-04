Major League Soccer - Game Week 23 5 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Houston Dynamo FC will kick off at Sep 5, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive rights to every MLS regular-season match. All games are included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackouts. Existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Charlotte FC host Houston Dynamo FC at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries weight in both conference standings.

Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference and arrive into this game in strong form. Three wins from their last four MLS outings, including victories over DC United and Columbus Crew, have given Charlotte real momentum heading into the final stretch of the regular season.

The visitors come from further west but arrive with genuine ambition. Ben Olsen's Houston Dynamo FC are second in the Western Conference, and their recent run of results reflects a team that has found consistency when it matters most.

Houston's most recent MLS outing ended in a goalless draw with San Jose Earthquakes on August 30, a result that followed back-to-back wins over LA Galaxy and Vancouver Whitecaps. The Dynamo have shown they can grind out results as well as win with authority.

Charlotte's last competitive fixture saw them beat Atlanta United 2-0 on the road on August 29, a result that underlined their credentials as one of the East's more reliable performers this season. Smith has built a side that travels well and defends with structure.

These two clubs have met only three times previously, with each encounter producing a different winner. There is no dominant pattern to exploit, which makes this an open contest between two sides with contrasting conference ambitions.

For full details on how to watch Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo FC, including TV channel, live stream information, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Smith has not confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released for Charlotte FC. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Ben Olsen has also not released team news for Houston Dynamo FC. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup information has been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Further details are expected as the match approaches.

Form

Charlotte FC have won three, drawn one, and lost one across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 win at Atlanta United on August 29, and they also beat DC United 3-1 and Columbus Crew 3-1 during this run. A 3-3 draw at Toronto FC and a 1-0 Leagues Cup defeat to Pachuca were the only blemishes across this stretch.

Houston Dynamo FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against San Jose Earthquakes on August 30. Prior to that, the Dynamo beat Vancouver Whitecaps 1-0 on the road and defeated LA Galaxy 1-0 at home. Their only defeat in this run was a 2-1 loss at St. Louis City on August 23, with a 2-0 win over New England Revolution also in the mix. Houston have scored four goals and conceded three across these five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on June 30, 2024, when Houston Dynamo FC won 1-0 at home in MLS. Before that, Charlotte FC beat Houston 2-1 in the Leagues Cup in August 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The only other fixture on record saw Charlotte win 2-1 away at Houston in MLS on July 4, 2022. Across the three meetings in this dataset, each side has claimed one MLS victory, with Charlotte also holding a cup win.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC currently sit fifth. Houston Dynamo FC are second in the Western Conference.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Houston Dynamo FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: