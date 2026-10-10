Major League Soccer - Game Week 28 10 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and FC Dallas will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs FC Dallas is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is streamed on the platform, with no local or national blackouts applied to Charlotte FC matches.

Charlotte FC host FC Dallas at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture that carries real weight for both clubs as the season enters its final stretch.

Dean Smith's side sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, on the edge of the playoff picture and in need of points to consolidate their position. A home defeat to Chicago Fire last time out will have sharpened the focus at training this week.

FC Dallas arrive in Charlotte in strong form. Eric Quill's team occupy third place in the Western Conference and have won four of their last five matches, making them one of the more dangerous visiting sides Charlotte will face this season.

The contrast in recent momentum sets up an interesting tactical battle. Charlotte need a result to stay in contention; Dallas are playing with the confidence of a side that knows where it stands.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs FC Dallas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Smith has not confirmed his probable lineup ahead of the match, and Charlotte FC have no injury or suspension news listed at this stage. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

FC Dallas head coach Eric Quill is similarly yet to name his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the visiting side. Further team news will be added as it becomes available.

Form

Charlotte FC head into this fixture with a mixed recent record, collecting two wins, two draws, and one defeat across their last five MLS outings. Their most recent match ended in a 0-1 home loss to Chicago Fire on September 26. Earlier in the run, they drew 3-3 with FC Cincinnati and were held scoreless by Houston Dynamo, though wins over DC United and CF Montreal show the team can produce results on the road. Charlotte have scored seven goals and conceded five across those five games.

FC Dallas arrive with four wins from their last five, including a 1-0 victory over Los Angeles FC on September 27 and a 4-3 win at Sporting Kansas City. Their only dropped points came in a goalless draw at Austin FC. Dallas have scored eight goals and conceded four during this run, with three consecutive wins heading into the match.

Head-to-Head Record

The only meeting between these two clubs in the provided record ended 2-2, with FC Dallas as the home side against Charlotte FC in the 2023 Leagues Cup. That result is the sole head-to-head data point available, making this fixture at Bank of America Stadium a relatively rare encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

Charlotte FC sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, placing them inside the playoff positions but with little margin for error as the regular season draws to a close. FC Dallas hold third place in the Western Conference, a position that reflects their strong recent form and keeps them firmly in contention for a high playoff seed in the West.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs FC Dallas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: