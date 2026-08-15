Major League Soccer - Game Week 19 15 Aug 2026 - 19:30 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Columbus Crew will kick-off at Aug 15, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlotte FC return to MLS action at Bank of America Stadium, hosting Columbus Crew in an Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both clubs.

Dean Smith's side come into this game off the back of a Leagues Cup campaign that showed genuine promise. Charlotte beat Club Universidad Nacional 3-0 and Atlas 2-0 in the group stage before Pachuca ended their run with a 1-0 defeat on August 12. That exit stings, but the performances before it suggested a team with growing confidence.

Columbus arrive in Charlotte with momentum of their own. Laurent Courtois's side went three wins from three in the Leagues Cup group stage, beating Atlas 3-1, Pachuca 2-1, and advancing past Club Universidad Nacional 1-1 on aggregate before progressing. The Crew have been one of the more consistent sides in this competition.

In the Eastern Conference standings, Charlotte sit seventh while Columbus are placed 11th, meaning both clubs have ground to make up in the second half of the MLS season. Three points here could prove significant come playoff time.

Charlotte's home record has been a genuine asset this season. The backing at Bank of America Stadium has been a consistent factor in their performances, and Smith will be looking to channel that energy after the Leagues Cup disappointment.

Courtois, for his part, faces the challenge of maintaining the Crew's sharpness after a demanding cup run. Columbus have scored freely in recent weeks, and their attacking play will test a Charlotte defence that has been solid but not impenetrable.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew, including the TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith has no confirmed injuries or suspensions listed ahead of this fixture, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Columbus Crew head coach Laurent Courtois similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news at this stage, and no probable lineup has been provided. Further team news for both sides will be added here as it comes in.

Form

Charlotte FC have won three, lost two, and drawn none of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 defeat to Pachuca in the Leagues Cup on August 12, which ended a strong run that included wins over Atlas (2-0) and Club Universidad Nacional (3-0) in the same competition. Charlotte's only other defeat in this stretch came against Chicago Fire, who won 2-1 on August 2. A 2-0 win over Red Bull New York in MLS also features in this run. Charlotte scored seven goals and conceded two across those five matches.

Columbus Crew have won four and lost one of their last five outings. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Club Universidad Nacional in the Leagues Cup on August 11, which followed a 2-1 win over Pachuca on August 7 and a 3-1 victory over Atlas on August 4. Columbus also drew 2-2 with Inter Miami in MLS and beat FC Cincinnati 2-1 in late July. The Crew have scored nine goals and conceded six across those five games.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came on May 24, 2025, when Charlotte FC beat Columbus Crew 3-2 at Bank of America Stadium in MLS. Before that, Columbus won 4-2 at home on May 3, 2025. Across the last five MLS meetings, each side has claimed two wins with one draw, and both clubs have shown a willingness to trade goals — the five fixtures have produced 18 goals in total.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC currently sit seventh and Columbus Crew are placed 11th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Columbus Crew today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: