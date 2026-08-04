Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 4 Aug 2026 - 20:00

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Club Universidad Nacional will kick-off at Aug 4, 2026, 8:00 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Charlotte FC vs Pumas is available to stream live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlotte FC host Club Universidad Nacional, better known as Pumas, in the Leagues Cup 2026, as the Mexican Liga MX side makes the trip north for this cross-confederation group stage fixture.

Charlotte come into this one having lost their most recent outing, a 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire in MLS last weekend. Dean Smith's side had been building some momentum before that result, winning two of their previous three league games.

Pumas arrive in strong domestic form. Esteban Solari's squad thrashed FC Juarez 5-1 in their last Liga MX outing and followed up a 2-1 win over Toluca the week prior. The Mexicans have been free-scoring in recent weeks and will carry confidence into this Leagues Cup tie.

For Charlotte, this is a chance to rediscover their footing after that Chicago setback. Playing at home in front of their own supporters, they will want to make the most of familiar surroundings against a Pumas outfit that has been in impressive touch.

With no head-to-head history on record between these two clubs, this fixture is a genuine unknown. Both sets of supporters will be eager to see how their side measures up against unfamiliar continental opposition.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Charlotte FC vs Pumas live.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Club Universidad Nacional with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC are managed by Dean Smith, though no confirmed injury or suspension information has been provided ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been announced. Away side Pumas are under the charge of Esteban Solari, and similarly, no team news regarding injuries, suspensions, or a projected XI is currently available. Updates for both sides will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Form

Charlotte FC head into this match with a mixed recent record, winning two and drawing one of their last five MLS outings but suffering defeats in two others. Their most recent result was a 2-1 loss to Chicago Fire on August 2, and they also drew 2-2 with Atlanta United in late July. The two wins came against Red Bull New York, 2-0, and New England Revolution, 1-0. Charlotte have scored eight goals across those five games and conceded six.

Pumas arrive in considerably sharper form, winning three of their last five Liga MX matches. Their most recent outing was a commanding 5-1 victory over FC Juarez on August 1, and they also beat Toluca 2-1 in late July. A heavy 3-0 defeat to Pachuca in July remains a blemish, but Pumas have scored nine goals across their last five games, suggesting an attack in good working order.





Head-to-Head Record





There is no recorded head-to-head history between Charlotte FC and Pumas in the dataset available. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare cross-confederation meeting between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup 2026 standings, Charlotte FC currently sit seventh while Pumas are placed ninth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Club Universidad Nacional today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: