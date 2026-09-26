Major League Soccer - Game Week 27 26 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Chicago Fire FC will kick off at Sep 26, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to MLS regular-season matches. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription.

Charlotte FC host Chicago Fire FC at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer Eastern Conference fixture that carries real weight for both sides as the regular season draws toward its conclusion.

Dean Smith's side arrive in strong form. Charlotte have won three of their last five MLS outings without a defeat, and a 1-2 victory at DC United on September 19 is their most recent result — a win that keeps them firmly in contention for a top-four finish in the East.

Chicago come into this match under pressure. Gregg Berhalter's side have not won in five competitive matches, picking up three draws and two defeats across that run. A 3-0 loss at Nashville SC on September 20 was their latest setback, and the Fire will need a sharper showing to arrest that slide.

The head-to-head record adds further intrigue. Chicago won the most recent meeting between these clubs 2-1 at home in August 2026, but Charlotte will be looking to respond on their own turf.

With Charlotte pushing for a playoff berth and Chicago needing points to avoid slipping further down the table, this fixture has genuine stakes for both camps. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC live.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Smith has not confirmed a projected XI or detailed squad information ahead of this fixture. No injuries or suspensions are currently listed for Charlotte FC, and updates will be added closer to kick-off as they become available.

Gregg Berhalter has similarly not released a probable lineup for Chicago Fire FC. No confirmed absences or suspensions are on record for the visitors at this stage, and further squad news will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Charlotte head into this fixture with three wins, two draws, and no defeats from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 win at DC United on September 19, and they also drew 3-3 at FC Cincinnati earlier in the run. Smith's side have scored eight goals and conceded six across those five outings, and they have not lost since mid-August.

Chicago have not won in five competitive matches, recording three draws and two defeats. Their most recent result was a 3-0 loss at Nashville SC on September 20, which followed a 1-2 defeat to New England Revolution. The Fire drew 4-4 with Toronto FC and 1-1 with Inter Miami during the same stretch, scoring nine goals but conceding ten across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in August 2026, when Chicago Fire FC beat Charlotte FC 2-1 at home in MLS. Across the last five encounters, Chicago hold three wins to Charlotte's two, with the series also featuring a 1-4 Chicago win at Charlotte in May 2025 and a 4-3 Charlotte win at home in October 2024.

Standings

Charlotte sit fourth in the MLS Eastern Conference, placing them squarely in the playoff picture with a top-four finish well within reach. Chicago are fifth, close enough to their hosts in the table that a positive result here would tighten the race considerably.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Chicago Fire FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: