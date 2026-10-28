Major League Soccer - Game Week 32 28 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and CF Montreal will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

Charlotte FC host CF Montreal at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that means very different things to each side.

Dean Smith's Charlotte arrive on the back of three defeats in their last four matches, a run that has dented their standing in the Eastern Conference playoff picture. They need points, and they need them at home.

CF Montreal come to Charlotte with nothing left to play for in the standings. Philippe Eullaffroy's side sit deep in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference, and a punishing run of form has long since ended any realistic hope of a late playoff push.

Montreal have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, a sequence that includes a defeat to Nashville SC in their most recent MLS outing. The Canadian Championship exit to Forge FC added to a difficult October for Eullaffroy's squad.

Charlotte's position in fifth place means they are still very much in the playoff conversation, but recent results have applied pressure. A home win against a struggling Montreal side would go some way to steadying the ship before the season closes out.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal live, read on.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Dean Smith has not confirmed a starting lineup for Charlotte FC ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Philippe Eullaffroy is similarly without a confirmed team sheet for CF Montreal at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI will be published when available in the build-up to the match.

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-2 defeat to Portland Timbers, and they also drew 2-2 with Philadelphia Union in that run. A 3-1 loss to Columbus Crew compounded a difficult stretch, though a 3-2 win over FC Dallas offered brief relief. Charlotte scored eight goals and conceded nine across those five fixtures.

CF Montreal have recorded zero wins, one draw, and four losses across their last five matches in all competitions. Their most recent MLS result was a 0-2 defeat to Nashville SC, and they also lost 3-0 to Atlanta United in that run. A 1-1 draw with Seattle Sounders FC represents the only point collected. Montreal have been shut out twice and scored just three goals across the five matches while conceding nine.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in September 2026, when Charlotte FC beat CF Montreal 2-1 away from home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, the record is closely contested: Charlotte hold two wins to Montreal's two, with one match ending level. The most notable result in that sequence was CF Montreal's 4-1 win at Charlotte in September 2025.

Standings

Charlotte FC sit fifth in the Eastern Conference, firmly inside the playoff positions but with enough pressure from below to make every remaining result count. CF Montreal are 15th in the East, outside the playoff picture, with the standings having little bearing on their remaining fixtures.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs CF Montreal today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: