Leagues Cup - Game Week 2 7 Aug 2026 - 19:30

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Atlas will kick-off at Aug 7, 2026, 7:30 PM.

Charlotte FC vs Atlas is available to stream live. The TV channel and live stream details are listed below.

Charlotte FC return to Leagues Cup action as they host Atlas in a cross-confederation knockout matchup. Dean Smith's side look to build on their strong tournament performance following a convincing 3-0 win over Club Universidad Nacional.

Charlotte come into this fixture seeking consistency after a mixed domestic run, having recently secured a 2-0 victory away against Red Bull New York.

Atlas enter the match looking to bounce back after a tough stretch in Liga MX, including a 2-0 defeat to Monterrey. Gonzalo Pineda's side will need a sharp response away from home if they are to advance in the competition.

The Guadalajara club showed their potential earlier in the season with a 3-2 away victory over León, proving they can produce results on the road. Whether they can replicate that form in North Carolina remains to be seen.

With survival in the competition on the line, the stakes are clear. Charlotte will look to capitalise on home advantage, while Atlas need a decisive performance to move on to the next round.

Here is everything you need to know about how and where to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlas, including the live stream, TV channel, and kick-off time.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlas with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC are managed by Dean Smith, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available ahead of this fixture. No probable lineup has been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as information becomes available.

Atlas head coach Hernan Crespo similarly has no confirmed injury or suspension news available at this stage. No probable lineup has been provided for the visitors. Further team news will be reflected here as it comes in.

Form

Charlotte FC have recorded three wins, one draw, and one loss across their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 3-0 victory over Club Universidad Nacional in the Leagues Cup on August 5, and they also won 2-0 away at Red Bull New York in MLS. Their only defeat in this run came against Chicago Fire, who won 2-1 on August 2. Charlotte have scored seven goals and conceded three across the five games.

Atlas have won two and lost three of their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Columbus Crew in the Leagues Cup on August 4, and they also lost 0-2 to Monterrey in Liga MX on August 2. Before that two-game losing run, they had won back-to-back games, including a 2-3 away victory at Leon. Atlas have scored five goals and conceded six across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

No head-to-head data between Charlotte FC and Atlas is available across the last five meetings. This Leagues Cup fixture represents a rare competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, Charlotte FC currently sit second while Atlas are placed 16th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlas today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: