Goal.com
LiveVPN
This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.
Major League Soccer
team-logoCharlotte FC
Bank of America Stadium
team-logoAtlanta United
Watch it on FS1Watch it on Fubo
GOAL-e

Watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United
Charlotte FC
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 16
Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

FS1

FS1

Click here

Fubo

Fubo

Click here

FOX Deportes

FOX Deportes

Click here

DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream

Click here

Sling TV

Sling TV

Click here

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

Fox One

Fox One

Click here

Charlotte FC host Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two Eastern Conference sides moving in very different directions.

Dean Smith's Charlotte side have won two of their last three MLS matches and sit sixth in the East, making this a chance to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Atlanta United arrive in Charlotte in difficult shape. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference, and their recent results have offered little encouragement. The Five Stripes have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. Charlotte will want to press their advantage in the standings, while Atlanta are badly in need of a result to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the conference.

The head-to-head record adds an extra layer of interest. These two sides have met four times in MLS in recent seasons, with the results split and goals flowing freely in both directions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United live — including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United Probable lineups

Charlotte FC crest
Charlotte FC
CLT
Formation
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL
Atlanta United crest
Atlanta United
ATL

Manager

  • D. Smith

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the Five Stripes. Squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

CLT

CLT - Form

NER
L1-0
CIN
D2-2
NYC
L0-1
TFC
W3-1
NER
W1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/5
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
2/5
ATL

ATL - Form

LAG
L1-2
ORL
D1-1
ORL
L4-1
COL
L2-0
NSC
L1-0
Goal Scored (Conceded)
3/10
Games over 2.5 goals
2/5
Both teams scored
3/5

Charlotte FC head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five MLS matches, winning two, drawing one, and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over New England Revolution, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC during this run. Charlotte's only defeat in their last three came against New York City FC, a 1-0 loss at home.

Atlanta United's recent form is a concern. The Five Stripes have won none of their last four matches and have lost three in a row across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC in MLS on July 18, following a 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew and a 4-1 defeat to Orlando City in the US Open Cup. Atlanta have conceded seven goals across their last three matches alone.


Head-to-Head Record


The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 28, 2026, when Atlanta United won 2-0 at Bank of America Stadium in the US Open Cup. Before that, the last MLS encounter saw Charlotte FC win 2-0 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Atlanta hold two wins to Charlotte's two, with one match also going Atlanta's way — though Charlotte have shown they can get results at home against this opponent.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
1511313211+2136
W
W
W
W
D
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
159423928+1131
W
W
W
W
L
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
148242716+1126
W
W
W
L
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
148152218+425
L
W
L
W
W
5
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
156452532-722
W
D
W
W
L
6
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
156362423+121
W
W
L
D
L
7
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
155553637-120
W
D
L
D
W
8
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
155462521+419
L
D
W
W
L
9
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
154652125-418
D
D
L
D
W
10
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
154472123-216
W
D
L
L
L
11
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
154382231-915
D
D
L
D
W
12
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
153662229-715
D
L
L
L
D
13
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
154292344-2114
L
D
W
L
W
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
1532101424-1011
L
L
D
L
W
15
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
1514101830-127
L
D
L
L
D
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit sixth while Atlanta United are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Add as preferred source on Google