Major League Soccer - Game Week 16 Bank of America Stadium

Today's game between Charlotte FC and Atlanta United will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:15 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United is available to watch live in the United States. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Charlotte FC host Atlanta United at Bank of America Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that pits two Eastern Conference sides moving in very different directions.

Dean Smith's Charlotte side have won two of their last three MLS matches and sit sixth in the East, making this a chance to consolidate their position in the top half of the table.

Atlanta United arrive in Charlotte in difficult shape. Gerardo Martino's side are 14th in the Eastern Conference, and their recent results have offered little encouragement. The Five Stripes have lost three of their last four matches across all competitions.

This is a fixture with genuine stakes for both clubs. Charlotte will want to press their advantage in the standings, while Atlanta are badly in need of a result to arrest a slide that has left them deep in the bottom half of the conference.

The head-to-head record adds an extra layer of interest. These two sides have met four times in MLS in recent seasons, with the results split and goals flowing freely in both directions.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United live — including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time — read on.

How to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Charlotte FC head coach Dean Smith has not confirmed a probable lineup ahead of the match. No injury or suspension concerns have been listed for the home side at this stage, and further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Atlanta United manager Gerardo Martino is similarly without confirmed team news, with no injuries or suspensions reported for the Five Stripes. Squad details will be added as they become available.

Form

Charlotte FC head into this fixture with a mixed but improving record across their last five MLS matches, winning two, drawing one, and losing two. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over New England Revolution, and they also claimed a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC during this run. Charlotte's only defeat in their last three came against New York City FC, a 1-0 loss at home.

Atlanta United's recent form is a concern. The Five Stripes have won none of their last four matches and have lost three in a row across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 defeat to Nashville SC in MLS on July 18, following a 2-0 loss to Columbus Crew and a 4-1 defeat to Orlando City in the US Open Cup. Atlanta have conceded seven goals across their last three matches alone.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two sides came on April 28, 2026, when Atlanta United won 2-0 at Bank of America Stadium in the US Open Cup. Before that, the last MLS encounter saw Charlotte FC win 2-0 at home in March 2025. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures in all competitions, Atlanta hold two wins to Charlotte's two, with one match also going Atlanta's way — though Charlotte have shown they can get results at home against this opponent.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, Charlotte FC sit sixth while Atlanta United are 14th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Charlotte FC vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: