Today's game between Chapecoense AF and Flamengo will kick-off at Jul 22, 2026, 8:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

TV channel and live stream options for Chapecoense vs Flamengo are listed below.

Chapecoense host Flamengo in a Serie A fixture that could scarcely be more lopsided on paper. The two clubs arrive at opposite ends of the table, separated by 18 positions, with very different objectives driving each side.

Chapecoense are rooted to the foot of the division. Four defeats from their last five league outings have left them in a precarious position, and another loss here would deepen their relegation concerns considerably.

Flamengo, by contrast, arrive in strong shape. Leonardo Jardim's side sit second in the table and have been building momentum through pre-season friendlies, beating Benfica and Lausanne before their league campaign resumes.

The Carioca giants have been scoring freely and conceding little across their recent run of results. A 3-0 win over Coritiba in the league and a Copa Libertadores victory over Cusco FC underline the form they carry into this match.

For Chapecoense, the task is enormous. Their sole positive result in the last five came in a cup win over Botafogo RJ, and Flamengo represent a far sterner test than anything they have faced in that run.

Read on for everything you need to know about how and where to watch this Serie A clash.

How to watch Chapecoense AF vs Flamengo with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Chapecoense are managed by Lacerda, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the squad picture becomes clearer.

Flamengo head into the match under Leonardo Jardim, with no injury or suspension data confirmed at this stage. Further team news is expected to emerge in the days leading up to the fixture.

Form

Chapecoense have struggled badly for form, losing four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-0 defeat to Bahia in Serie A, and they also fell to Palmeiras (1-0) and Cruzeiro (2-1) in the league. A 2-3 loss to Remo compounded their difficulties, and their only win came in a cup fixture against Botafogo RJ. Across those five matches, they scored five goals and conceded eight.

Flamengo have been in excellent shape, winning four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 1-2 victory over Benfica in a pre-season friendly, and they also beat Lausanne 2-0, Coritiba 3-0, and Cusco FC 3-0 in the Copa Libertadores. Their only defeat came against Palmeiras (0-3) in Serie A. Flamengo scored 10 goals across those five games and conceded just four.

Head-to-Head Record

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The most recent meeting between these sides came in November 2021, when the two clubs drew 2-2 in a Serie A fixture at Chapecoense's ground. Across the last five head-to-head matches, Flamengo hold the stronger record, winning three times compared to Chapecoense's one win and one draw. Flamengo have scored nine goals in those five encounters, with Chapecoense netting six.

Standings

In the current Serie A table, Chapecoense sit 20th while Flamengo are placed second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Chapecoense AF vs Flamengo today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: