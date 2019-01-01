Where can we watch the UEFA Champions League play-offs in Southeast Asia?

Here's how you can watch select Champions League play-off games LIVE this week from SouthEast Asia...

The play-offs of the 2019-20 UEFA is underway as teams fight it out to reach the group stages of Europe's premier club competition.

The first leg of the fixtures is set to be begin on Wednesday. Ahead of the fixtures, Goal tells you how to watch select games this week LIVE for free and many more.

Fixtures

Team Team Leg 2 Time (TH, LA, CA) / Time (PH, MY, SG) APOEL Nicosia v Aug 21 2:00am / 3:00am v Crvena Zvezda Aug 22 2:00am / 3:00am

Watching the UEFA Champions League play-offs in South East Asia

DAZN, as official digital broadcaster in SouthEast Asia, will be live streaming the UEFA Champions League matches to its users in select countries.

DAZN will LIVE stream the selected matches on Goal.com

Here's how you can watch the matches in SouthEast Asia this week:

1) APOEL v Ajax

Country Stream Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei Watch the game on BeIn Sports Taiwan Watch the game on ELTA Goal.com Cambodia Goal.com Laos Goal.com Goal.com

2) Young Boys v Crvena Zvezda