Major League Soccer - Game Week 1 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Toronto FC will kick-off at Jul 16, 2026, 7:30 PM.

READ MORE: Today's FW2026 TV schedule

This match is available to watch live on Apple TV. All MLS regular-season fixtures are streamed exclusively through the platform as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional MLS Season Pass fee required. Sign up or log in to watch live.

CF Montreal host Toronto FC at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer fixture that puts two Canadian clubs on opposite ends of the Eastern Conference table.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side arrive in decent touch after back-to-back wins over Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship. Those results have injected some momentum into a Montreal campaign that had stalled in league play, with a 4-4 draw against DC United and a 2-2 stalemate with Portland Timbers earlier in the season showing a team capable of scoring but prone to conceding.

Toronto FC, managed by Robin Fraser, are in a difficult stretch. The visitors have lost four of their last five matches across all competitions, including defeats to Chicago Fire, Charlotte FC, and Inter Miami. Goals have not been the problem in isolation, but defensive frailty has cost them repeatedly.

The head-to-head record between these two clubs adds an extra layer of intrigue. Montreal thrashed Toronto 6-1 at Saputo Stadium in May 2025, a result that will not have been forgotten in the visiting dressing room.

With Montreal sitting 11th in the Eastern Conference and Toronto in 13th, both clubs need points. Fraser's men, in particular, cannot afford to let the gap widen further if they want to stay in contention.

For everything you need to know about how to watch this MLS match live, read on.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal head coach Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension concerns have been officially listed for the home side at this stage.

Toronto FC manager Robin Fraser is similarly yet to confirm his projected XI, with no injuries or suspensions formally declared. Updates for both teams will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Injuries and Suspended players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players Injuries and Suspensions No sidelined players

Form

CF Montreal have won two, drawn two, and lost one of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing was a 2-1 victory over Vancouver FC in the Canadian Championship on July 12, following a 1-2 win in the first leg on July 9. In league play, Montreal drew 4-4 with DC United and 2-2 with Portland Timbers, scoring freely but conceding at a similar rate. Their only defeat in this run was a 0-2 loss to Chicago Fire.

Toronto FC have drawn one and lost four of their last five matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 defeat to Chicago Fire on May 24, extending a run that also included a 3-1 loss to Charlotte FC and a 2-4 defeat to Inter Miami. Toronto's sole point came from a 1-1 draw with San Jose Earthquakes on May 2. Across the five matches, the side have struggled to hold leads and have conceded 12 goals in total.

Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these sides ended 1-1 when Toronto FC hosted CF Montreal in MLS on August 30, 2025. Before that, Montreal produced a dominant 6-1 win at Saputo Stadium in May 2025. Across the last five head-to-head matches, each club has one win, with two draws and one result apiece going the other way. Toronto's 5-1 home victory in May 2024 and Montreal's 6-1 triumph a year later stand out as the most emphatic results in recent memory.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 11th while Toronto FC are 13th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Toronto FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: