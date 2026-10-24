Major League Soccer - Game Week 31 24 Oct 2026 - 13:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Nashville SC will kick off at Oct 24, 2026, 1:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs Nashville SC is available to watch live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no additional fee required for existing subscribers.

CF Montreal host Nashville SC at Saputo Stadium in a Major League Soccer fixture that carries very different weight for each side. The Boys in Gold arrive in Montreal as Eastern Conference leaders, while the home side sit deep in the bottom half of the table with their playoff hopes long gone.

Philippe Eullaffroy's Montreal have struggled for consistency throughout the closing stretch of the regular season. Three defeats from their last five matches across all competitions reflect a side that has found little to build on, and their Canadian Championship exit to Forge FC this week did nothing to lift the mood.

Nashville, by contrast, are in the form of any team in the league. BJ Callaghan's side have won four of their last five MLS outings, scoring freely and conceding little, and they travel to Quebec with the kind of confidence that comes from a squad that has found its best football at exactly the right moment.

For Nashville, this is a chance to consolidate their position at the summit of the Eastern Conference going into the final weeks of the regular season. Every point matters when seeding is at stake, and Callaghan will want his side to treat this as a professional job away from home.

Montreal have little left to play for in terms of the standings, but pride and individual performances will drive Eullaffroy's players. Home games at Saputo Stadium remain an opportunity to finish the campaign on a positive note in front of their own supporters.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Nashville SC live.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Nashville SC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a lineup for CF Montreal ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

BJ Callaghan is similarly without a confirmed team sheet for Nashville SC at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported for the away side, and the projected XI will be published when available in the build-up to the match.

Form

CF Montreal have recorded one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-1 defeat to Forge FC in the Canadian Championship, and they also drew 1-1 with Seattle Sounders FC in MLS. Earlier in the run, a 3-0 loss to Atlanta United and a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC compounded a difficult run. The one bright spot was a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati in late September.

Nashville SC have been in outstanding form, winning four and drawing one of their last five MLS matches. Their most recent outing ended 1-1 at San Jose Earthquakes, but before that they beat Sporting Kansas City 4-0 and won 4-1 at Austin FC. Nashville have kept clean sheets in three of their last five outings and scored thirteen goals across that run while conceding just two.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in July 2026, when Nashville SC beat CF Montreal 1-0 at home in MLS. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Nashville hold the advantage with three wins to Montreal's none, with two matches ending level. Nashville's 4-1 win in May 2024 and a 3-0 victory in March 2025 underline their recent dominance in this fixture.

Standings

Nashville SC lead the Eastern Conference, making this a road trip for the team with the most to protect in the standings. CF Montreal sit 15th in the East, outside the playoff positions, which means the hosts have little riding on the result beyond finishing the season with pride.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Nashville SC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: