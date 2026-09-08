Major League Soccer - Game Week 24 9 Sept 2026 - 19:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Charlotte FC will kick off at Sep 9, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC is available to watch live on Apple TV, which holds exclusive streaming rights to every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture. The game is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription with no local or national blackouts, meaning existing subscribers can watch at no extra cost.

CF Montreal host Charlotte FC at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with genuine implications for both clubs in the Eastern Conference.

Montreal arrive into this match under real pressure. Philippe Eullaffroy's side sit 15th in the East, and their recent form has been difficult to watch. A 7-1 demolition at the hands of Inter Miami on August 29 was followed by a 2-0 defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 5, leaving the club with serious questions to answer about their defensive shape and overall consistency.

The arrival of Alexis Sanchez has given the club a marquee name to rally around, but results on the pitch have not yet reflected any upturn. Montreal's only win across their last five competitive matches was a 1-2 away result at Columbus Crew in late August.

Charlotte arrive in far better condition. Dean Smith's side are fifth in the Eastern Conference and have lost just once in their last five matches across all competitions. Three wins from those five outings, including a 2-0 victory at Atlanta United on August 29, reflect a team with genuine momentum.

Smith has built a side that travels well and defends with structure. Charlotte drew 0-0 with Houston Dynamo on September 5, a result that did little to dent their standing but underlined their defensive solidity against one of the West's stronger teams.

These two clubs have met four times since 2023, and Charlotte have won three of those encounters. Montreal claimed a 4-1 home win in September 2025, but the overall head-to-head picture favours the visitors.

For all the information you need to watch this MLS fixture live, including TV channel, live stream, and kick-off time, read on.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a projected XI or released injury and suspension information ahead of this fixture for CF Montreal. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Dean Smith has similarly not released team news for Charlotte FC. No injuries, suspensions, or lineup details have been confirmed for the away side at this stage. Further information is expected as the match approaches.

Form

CF Montreal have recorded one win, two draws, and two defeats from their last five competitive matches. Their most recent result was a 2-0 MLS defeat to Philadelphia Union on September 5, which followed a 1-1 Canadian Championship draw with Vancouver Whitecaps on September 3. The heaviest blow in this run was a 7-1 home loss to Inter Miami on August 29. Montreal have scored seven goals and conceded twelve across these five fixtures, a return that reflects the defensive fragility that has defined their season.

Charlotte FC have won three, drawn two, and lost none across their last five matches. Their most recent outing ended goalless against Houston Dynamo on September 5, and they beat Atlanta United 2-0 on August 29. Charlotte also recorded wins over DC United and Columbus Crew during this run, scoring eight goals and conceding four across the five games.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on September 27, 2025, when CF Montreal won 4-1 at home against Charlotte FC in MLS. Before that, Charlotte beat Montreal 1-0 away on April 12, 2025, and won 2-0 at home on October 5, 2024. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures, Charlotte hold three wins to Montreal's two.

Standings

In the MLS Eastern Conference, CF Montreal currently sit 15th while Charlotte FC are placed fifth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Charlotte FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: