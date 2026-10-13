Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets

This page contains affiliate links. When you purchase through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

+18 or +21, depending on state | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Major League Soccer
team-logoCF Montreal
Saputo Stadium
team-logoAtlanta United
Watch it on Apple TV
GOAL-e
Assisted by

Watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Major League Soccer soccer game LIVE: Online streams, TV channel, early teams news, start time

TV Guide & Streaming
CF Montreal vs Atlanta United
CF Montreal
Atlanta United
Major League Soccer

How to watch the Major League Soccer match between CF Montreal and Atlanta United, as well as kick-off time and team news.

crest
Major League Soccer - Game Week 29
Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Atlanta United will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required.

Apple TV

Apple TV

Click here

CF Montreal host Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with late-season implications for both clubs.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side come into this one having lost their most recent MLS outing, a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC on October 10. Montreal had shown some promise earlier in the month with a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati, but consistency has been difficult to find.

Atlanta United arrive under Gerardo Martino having lost 3-1 to FC Cincinnati in their last match. The Five Stripes sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, one place above Montreal in 15th, meaning neither side has much margin left to work with as the season draws to a close.

Martino's men have collected one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their defensive record has been a concern, with goals conceded in each of those outings.

For Montreal, the home fixture offers a chance to respond after back-to-back MLS losses. Saputo Stadium has been a place where the hosts have shown they can produce results, and they will need that edge here.

Both clubs are outside the playoff positions, which gives this match a different kind of edge. Points matter not for a title push, but for pride and momentum through the final weeks of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United Probable lineups

Manager

  • P. Eullaffroy

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a probable lineup for CF Montreal ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Gerardo Martino is similarly without a confirmed lineup for Atlanta United at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and the projected XI will be published when available ahead of the game.

Form

MTL

MTL - Form

CLR
L1-0
VAN
W2-1
COL
L0-2
CIN
W3-1
TFC
L2-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
ATL

ATL - Form

ORL
L2-3
DCU
D0-0
POT
W0-1
NYC
D2-2
CIN
L1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
6/8
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5

CF Montreal have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS defeat to Toronto FC, and they also lost 0-2 to Columbus Crew during that run. The positives include a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati and a 2-1 Canadian Championship victory over Vancouver Whitecaps. Montreal scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atlanta United have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati, and they also lost 2-3 to Orlando City in that period. The win came away at Portland Timbers, where they won 1-0, and they drew 2-2 with New York City FC and 0-0 with DC United. Atlanta scored five goals and conceded nine across the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

CF MontrealDrawAtlanta United
1
1
3
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
3
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
1
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
3
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
2
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
2
FT
Major League Soccer
Atlanta United badge
Atlanta United
ATL
1
CF Montreal badge
CF Montreal
MTL
2
FT
8Goals Scored10
Games over 2.5 goals4/5
Both teams scored5/5

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Atlanta United beat CF Montreal 3-1 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Atlanta hold two wins against Montreal's one, with two draws also in the series. The most recent match at Saputo Stadium ended 1-1 in August 2025.

Standings

Eastern

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Nashville SCNashville SCNSC
2819635922+3763
W
W
W
D
L
2
Inter Miami CFInter Miami CFMIA
28131056850+1849
W
L
D
D
D
3
Chicago Fire FCChicago Fire FCCHI
2814685140+1148
W
W
W
L
L
4
New England RevolutionNew England RevolutionNER
28144104539+646
L
L
W
W
W
5
Charlotte FCCharlotte FCCLT
2813785040+1046
W
L
W
D
W
6
Philadelphia UnionPhiladelphia UnionPHI
28126105645+1142
W
W
W
W
W
7
Orlando CityOrlando CityORL
28114135166-1537
W
L
L
W
W
8
Red Bull New YorkRed Bull New YorkRNY
28106123852-1436
W
L
W
W
L
9
FC CincinnatiFC CincinnatiCIN
279995865-736
W
L
D
D
L
10
New York City FCNew York City FCNYC
2889114238+433
L
D
L
W
L
11
Toronto FCToronto FCTFC
28711104152-1132
W
L
L
L
W
12
DC UnitedDC UnitedDCU
2761293446-1230
L
D
L
D
W
13
Columbus CrewColumbus CrewCOL
2885154146-529
L
W
W
L
L
14
Atlanta UnitedAtlanta UnitedATL
2876153348-1527
L
D
W
D
L
15
CF MontrealCF MontrealMTL
2866163556-2124
L
W
L
L
L
Championship Eastern Conference Playoff
CONCACAF Champions League

In the Eastern Conference, CF Montreal sit 15th and Atlanta United are 14th, with both clubs currently outside the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN streaming online from abroadNordVPN
  1. Download & Install: Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here) and download the app on your device.
  2. Connect to a Server: Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server).
  3. Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect.
  4. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV:

  • Smart TVs & Fire Stick: Most Android-based TVs and devices like the Amazon Fire TV Stick or Google Chromecast with Google TV have native VPN apps. Simply search for your VPN provider in the app store on your TV, log in, and connect just like you would on your phone.
  • Apple TV, Roku & Consoles: These devices often don't support direct VPN apps. The easiest workaround is to use Smart DNS (usually found in your VPN account settings) or Mirror/Cast the stream from your VPN-connected phone or laptop to your TV.
Watch securely from anywhereSign up now

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google