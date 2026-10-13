Major League Soccer - Game Week 29 14 Oct 2026 - 19:30 Saputo Stadium

Today's game between CF Montreal and Atlanta United will kick off at Oct 14, 2026, 7:30 PM.

CF Montreal vs Atlanta United is available to stream live on Apple TV. Every MLS regular-season match, playoff game, and Leagues Cup fixture is included as part of a standard Apple TV subscription, with no separate MLS Season Pass required.

CF Montreal host Atlanta United at Saputo Stadium in Montreal in a Major League Soccer regular-season fixture with late-season implications for both clubs.

Philippe Eullaffroy's side come into this one having lost their most recent MLS outing, a 2-1 defeat to Toronto FC on October 10. Montreal had shown some promise earlier in the month with a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati, but consistency has been difficult to find.

Atlanta United arrive under Gerardo Martino having lost 3-1 to FC Cincinnati in their last match. The Five Stripes sit 14th in the Eastern Conference, one place above Montreal in 15th, meaning neither side has much margin left to work with as the season draws to a close.

Martino's men have collected one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their defensive record has been a concern, with goals conceded in each of those outings.

For Montreal, the home fixture offers a chance to respond after back-to-back MLS losses. Saputo Stadium has been a place where the hosts have shown they can produce results, and they will need that edge here.

Both clubs are outside the playoff positions, which gives this match a different kind of edge. Points matter not for a title push, but for pride and momentum through the final weeks of the campaign.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time.

How to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Philippe Eullaffroy has not confirmed a probable lineup for CF Montreal ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as the club releases official squad news.

Gerardo Martino is similarly without a confirmed lineup for Atlanta United at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and the projected XI will be published when available ahead of the game.

Form

CF Montreal have recorded two wins and three losses from their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-1 MLS defeat to Toronto FC, and they also lost 0-2 to Columbus Crew during that run. The positives include a 3-1 win over FC Cincinnati and a 2-1 Canadian Championship victory over Vancouver Whitecaps. Montreal scored six goals and conceded seven across those five matches.

Atlanta United have taken one win, two draws, and two losses from their last five outings. Their most recent match ended in a 1-3 defeat to FC Cincinnati, and they also lost 2-3 to Orlando City in that period. The win came away at Portland Timbers, where they won 1-0, and they drew 2-2 with New York City FC and 0-0 with DC United. Atlanta scored five goals and conceded nine across the five-match sample.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these two sides came in May 2026, when Atlanta United beat CF Montreal 3-1 at home in an MLS regular-season fixture. Across the last five head-to-head matches on record, Atlanta hold two wins against Montreal's one, with two draws also in the series. The most recent match at Saputo Stadium ended 1-1 in August 2025.

Standings

In the Eastern Conference, CF Montreal sit 15th and Atlanta United are 14th, with both clubs currently outside the playoff positions.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF Montreal vs Atlanta United today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: