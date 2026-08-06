Leagues Cup - Game Week 1 6 Aug 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between CF America and San Diego FC will kick-off at Aug 6, 2026, 10:00 PM.

CF America vs San Diego FC will be streamed live on Apple TV. The match is available through a standard Apple TV+ subscription, with no separate season pass required.

CF America and San Diego FC meet in the Leagues Cup, with the Mexican giants looking to assert their continental pedigree against one of MLS's newest and most ambitious clubs.

Guillermo Almada's side arrive in decent domestic form. A 3-0 win over Santos Laguna in Liga MX is their most recent result, and the Águilas have looked sharp going forward across their last few outings.

San Diego, meanwhile, are a club generating noise both on and off the pitch. Mikey Varas's side drew 1-1 with Minnesota United in their most recent MLS outing, and reports linking the club with Kevin De Bruyne suggest ambitions that stretch well beyond a first-season story.

The Leagues Cup provides a compelling cross-border test. For Club América, it is a chance to remind MLS sides exactly where the standard sits. For San Diego, it is an opportunity to prove they belong in that conversation.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Leagues Cup fixture live.

How to watch CF America vs San Diego FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America are managed by Guillermo Almada, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. No probable lineup has been released ahead of this fixture.

San Diego FC head coach Mikey Varas is similarly without confirmed team news at this stage. There are no listed injuries or suspensions for the away side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as both squads are confirmed.

Form

CF America head into this fixture with a record of two wins and three draws from their last five matches, scoring 11 goals and conceding eight across that run. Their most recent outing was a commanding 3-0 victory over Santos Laguna in Liga MX. Earlier in that sequence, they drew 3-3 with Club Universidad Nacional on two separate occasions, suggesting an attack that creates chances freely but a defence that can be exposed.

San Diego FC have recorded one win, two draws, and two losses in their last five MLS games. Their most recent result was a 1-1 draw with Minnesota United, following a 1-0 victory over FC Dallas. The losses came against Colorado Rapids and Vancouver Whitecaps, with the 2-4 reverse against Vancouver the heaviest defeat in that stretch. San Diego have scored seven goals and conceded nine across those five outings.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between CF America and San Diego FC are recorded in the available data. San Diego FC are a first-season MLS club, making this a first encounter between the two sides.

Standings

In the Leagues Cup standings, CF America sit 19th while San Diego FC are placed 31st.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs San Diego FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: