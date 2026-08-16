Liga MX - Game Week 4 16 Aug 2026 - 19:00 Estadio Banorte

Today's game between CF America and Atletico de San Luis will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 7:00 PM.

CF America vs Atletico de San Luis is available to watch live in the United States. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga MX fixture are listed below.

CF America host Atletico de San Luis at Estadio Banorte in a Liga MX Apertura fixture that pits one of the division's form sides against a visiting team that has endured a bruising few weeks.

Guillermo Almada's side arrive in strong domestic shape. The Águilas sit third in the Apertura standings and have been scoring freely, with three Liga MX wins among their recent results and a productive run across competitions that has seen them put nine goals past opponents in their last three outings.

Atletico de San Luis come into this match carrying the weight of a difficult Leagues Cup campaign. Diego Mejia's side lost all three of their group-stage games, conceding ten goals across those fixtures against Inter Miami, Nashville SC, and Orlando City. Returning to Liga MX action offers a reset, though their league position tells its own story.

San Luis sit 15th in the Apertura table, a position that reflects a start to the season short on wins and long on dropped points. Two draws from their opening domestic fixtures, against Tijuana and Tigres, have left them needing to find a different gear.

America, by contrast, have been building momentum. A 3-0 win over Santos Laguna in Liga MX was followed by back-to-back Leagues Cup victories over San Diego FC and Portland Timbers, before a 1-1 draw with Austin FC in their final group game. The hosts carry clear confidence into this one.

For TV channel listings, live stream options, and everything else you need ahead of kick-off, read on.

How to watch CF America vs Atletico de San Luis with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

CF America head coach Guillermo Almada has no confirmed injury or suspension information available ahead of this fixture. No probable starting lineup has been released for the home side. Updates will be added closer to kick-off as further information becomes available.

Atletico de San Luis manager Diego Mejia is similarly without any listed injuries or suspensions at this stage. No projected XI has been confirmed for the visitors. Check back for the latest squad news as the match approaches.

Form

CF America have won three and lost one of their last five matches, with one draw, across Liga MX and the Leagues Cup. Their most recent outing was a 1-1 draw with Austin FC in the Leagues Cup on August 14, which ended a run of three straight wins. Before that, they beat Portland Timbers 3-1, San Diego FC 3-1, and Santos Laguna 3-0. The Águilas have scored 11 goals across those five matches and conceded four, with their only dropped domestic points coming in a 1-1 draw with Atlante in late July.

Atletico de San Luis have lost three and drawn two of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 2-2 draw with Orlando City in the Leagues Cup on August 13, following a 4-1 defeat to Nashville SC and a 4-2 loss to Inter Miami. In Liga MX, San Luis drew 0-0 with Tijuana and 2-2 with Tigres. The side has conceded nine goals across this five-match run and failed to win any of them.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these two clubs came in Liga MX on January 15, 2026, when Atletico de San Luis won 2-0 at Estadio Banorte. Across the last five recorded fixtures, America have won three times, San Luis once, with one America win on the road. CF America claimed a 3-0 victory at home in January 2025 and won 2-1 away in September 2025, while San Luis also took a 2-1 result in Monterrey in July 2024.

Standings

In the Liga MX Apertura table, CF America sit third while Atletico de San Luis are placed 15th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CF America vs Atletico de San Luis today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: