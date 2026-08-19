Copa Libertadores - 1/8 19 Aug 2026 - 18:00

Today's game between Cerro Porteno and Palmeiras will kick-off at Aug 19, 2026, 6:00 PM.

Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras is available to watch live in the United States on beIN SPORTS and beIN SPORTS Connect. Fubo also carries the match as part of its soccer package. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Cerro Porteño host Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores, with Group F progression on the line for both clubs in Asunción.

The two sides know each other well. They drew 1-1 in Brazil just six days ago, meaning this second leg carries added urgency for a Cerro Porteño side that leads the group and will want to protect that advantage at home.

Ariel Holan's team have been inconsistent in domestic competition, but Copa Libertadores nights tend to bring a different level of focus from the Paraguayan club. Their home support will be a factor.

Palmeiras arrive in mixed form across all competitions. Abel Ferreira's side are top of Serie A, but their results away from domestic football have been uneven, and a 3-2 defeat to Fluminense on August 15 will have sharpened their focus heading into this fixture.

The visitors have the individual quality to hurt Cerro Porteño, and Ferreira will know that a win here could shift the group standings in Palmeiras' favour before the final round.

This is a fixture where both teams have something concrete to play for. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch Cerro Porteño vs Palmeiras, including TV channel, live stream options, and kick-off time.

How to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Ariel Holan takes charge of Cerro Porteño for this Copa Libertadores fixture. No confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side, and a projected starting XI has not been released. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Abel Ferreira manages Palmeiras, with the away squad's situation similarly unconfirmed at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the visitors, and further team news is expected as the match approaches.

Form

Cerro Porteño have won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw. Their most recent result was a 1-0 División Profesional win over Sportivo San Lorenzo on August 16, following the 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Palmeiras on August 12. They also beat Luqueño 3-0 in the league on August 1, though defeats to Sportivo Ameliano and 2 de Mayo sit in that same five-match run. Cerro Porteño scored six goals and conceded four across those fixtures.

Palmeiras have won one, drawn two, and lost two of their last five matches. Their most recent outing was a 3-2 Serie A defeat to Fluminense on August 15, which followed the 1-1 Copa Libertadores draw with Cerro Porteño on August 12 and a 0-0 Serie A stalemate with Internacional on August 9. A 3-2 Cup defeat to Fortaleza also features in that run, though Palmeiras beat the same opponents 3-0 in the Cup on August 2. Palmeiras scored nine goals and conceded eight across those five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting came on August 12, 2026, when the sides drew 1-1 in the Copa Libertadores at Palmeiras' ground in Brazil. Before that, Cerro Porteño won 1-0 at Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores in May 2026, and the sides had drawn 1-1 in Asunción in April 2026. Across the last five Copa Libertadores meetings, Palmeiras have won two, Cerro Porteño one, and two matches have ended level.

Standings

Grp. F Form # P W D L F A +/- PTS Form 1 Cerro Porteno CPO 6 4 1 1 6 2 +4 13 W W W D W 2 Palmeiras SEP 6 3 2 1 10 5 +5 11 W L W D W 3 Sporting Cristal SCR 6 2 0 4 6 9 -3 6 L L L W L 4 Junior FC ATJ 6 1 1 4 5 11 -6 4 L W L L L Qualification to 1/8 finals Qualification to Copa Sudamericana Final stage

In Copa Libertadores Group F, Cerro Porteño currently sit in first place, with Palmeiras in second.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Cerro Porteno vs Palmeiras today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: