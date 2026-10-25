Liga Profesional - Game Week 14 25 Oct 2026 - 20:30

Today's game between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Velez Sarsfield will kick off at Oct 25, 2026, 8:30 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Velez Sarsfield are available via Fanatiz and ViX.

Central Cordoba de Santiago host Velez Sarsfield in the Liga Profesional, with Sebastian Dominguez's side desperate to arrest a run that has produced just one win from their last five matches.

Central Cordoba sit deep in the lower half of both the Clausura and Apertura standings, and another defeat here would tighten the pressure on Dominguez considerably. They have shown they can take points from stronger sides, but the margins have been thin.

Velez arrive in considerably better shape. Guillermo Barros Schelotto's side are sitting third in both the Clausura Group A and Apertura Group A tables, and they come into this fixture on the back of a 1-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza.

The visitors have won three of the last five meetings between these clubs, including a 1-0 victory in April and a 2-0 win in the Super Cup in September 2025. That head-to-head record will give Barros Schelotto's squad confidence heading into this away fixture.

For Central Cordoba, the need for points is pressing. A win could nudge them up the table and ease some of the tension that has built around the club in recent weeks.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch this Liga Profesional fixture live.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Velez Sarsfield with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba de Santiago are managed by Sebastian Dominguez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Velez Sarsfield are led by Guillermo Barros Schelotto, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Full squad details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Central Cordoba de Santiago have recorded one win, three draws, and one defeat across their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent outing ended in a 2-1 loss to Newell's Old Boys, and prior to that they drew 2-2 with Estudiantes and 1-1 with Deportivo Riestra. A 3-1 defeat to Boca Juniors represents the low point of the run, though they did manage a 2-2 draw with Defensa y Justicia.

Velez Sarsfield have posted two wins, one draw, and two defeats in their last five outings. Their most recent match produced a 1-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza, and they also claimed a 3-2 victory over Tigre earlier in the run. A 2-0 loss to Lanus stands as their heaviest recent setback, while a 2-2 draw at Platense and a 1-1 result against Newell's Old Boys round out the five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides came in April 2026, when Velez Sarsfield hosted Central Cordoba in the Liga Profesional and won 1-0. Across the last five encounters in all competitions, Velez hold a clear advantage with three wins to Central Cordoba's one, with one match also going in Central Cordoba's favour — a 1-0 Copa Argentina victory in December 2024. Velez's most commanding result in the dataset was a 4-0 Liga Profesional win in March 2023.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Central Cordoba sit 14th while Velez are third, meaning the visitors arrive with a significant positional advantage and something tangible to protect. In the Apertura Group A, the picture is similar — Central Cordoba hold 12th against Velez's third — making this a fixture between a side pushing for the upper reaches of the table and one fighting to climb out of the lower half.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Velez Sarsfield today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: