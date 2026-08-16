Liga Profesional - Game Week 5 16 Aug 2026 - 19:15

Today's game between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Instituto will kick-off at Aug 16, 2026, 7:15 PM.

Central Cordoba vs Instituto is available to watch live. The TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Central Cordoba de Santiago host Instituto in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying contrasting momentum into what shapes up as a meaningful fixture in the Clausura Group A table.

Central Cordoba have shown signs of a turnaround in recent weeks. Back-to-back wins over San Lorenzo and Union have lifted the mood around Lucas Pusineri's side, though three defeats in their previous five matches reveal a team still finding consistency.

Instituto arrive in far stronger shape. Diego Flores has his squad on a four-match unbeaten run in the Liga Profesional, with three consecutive wins built on defensive solidity and clinical finishing in tight games.

The visitors sit second in Clausura Group A, two places above their hosts, which gives this encounter genuine significance for both clubs' ambitions in the group standings.

Central Cordoba will need to replicate the sharpness they showed against Union, when they came from behind to win 2-1 away from home. Instituto, meanwhile, will back themselves to continue a run that has seen them concede just once across their last three league outings.

For everything you need to know about where to watch Central Cordoba vs Instituto, including TV channel and live stream options, read on.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Instituto with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba are managed by Lucas Pusineri, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is available for the home side ahead of this fixture. No probable starting XI has been released, and team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Instituto head coach Diego Flores is similarly without confirmed squad updates at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been listed, and a projected XI has not been confirmed. Further details are expected in the build-up to the match.

Form

Central Cordoba have won two and lost three of their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 2-1 win away at Union on August 11, following a 1-0 home victory over San Lorenzo a week earlier. Before that run of wins, they suffered back-to-back defeats against Atletico Tucuman and Gimnasia Mendoza, and a 2-1 loss to Boca Juniors earlier in the season. Pusineri's side have scored four goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Instituto have won four of their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent outing was a 1-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza on August 9, extending a run that also includes wins over Lanus and Platense. Their only defeat in that stretch was a 1-0 loss to Velez Sarsfield in late July. Flores' side have scored six goals and conceded three across the five matches.





Head-to-Head Record





The most recent meeting between these clubs ended in a 2-0 win for Instituto, played on February 16, 2026, in the Liga Profesional with Instituto as the home side. In the previous encounter, Central Cordoba won 2-1 at home in September 2024. Across the last five recorded head-to-head fixtures, Instituto have won three and Central Cordoba have won two, with the sides sharing 11 goals across those meetings.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A table, Instituto sit second and Central Cordoba are fourth. In the Apertura Group A standings, Central Cordoba are twelfth and Instituto are eighth.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Instituto today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: