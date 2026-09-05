Liga Profesional - Game Week 8 6 Sept 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Independiente will kick off at Sep 6, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Central Cordoba de Santiago host Independiente in the Liga Profesional, with both clubs carrying patchy recent form into a fixture that neither can afford to treat as routine.

Sebastian Dominguez's side head into this match off the back of a 0-0 draw with Talleres, a result that extended their winless run to three matches after back-to-back defeats to Tigre and Instituto. Two wins earlier in August, against Union and San Lorenzo, feel distant now, and Central Cordoba need to rediscover that sharpness at home.

Independiente arrive with their own problems. Jadson Viera's squad were beaten 3-0 by Gimnasia Mendoza on August 30, a result that compounded a difficult run of form. Their 1-3 win at Lanus on August 17 remains the one bright spot across their last five matches, and they have otherwise struggled for consistency.

In the Clausura Group A standings, Independiente sit sixth while Central Cordoba are 11th, meaning the visitors have more to play for in terms of their position, but the hosts have more at stake in terms of closing the gap.

Both coaches will be demanding a response. Dominguez knows a home defeat would further entrench Central Cordoba in the lower half of the group, while Viera needs to arrest a slide that has seen Independiente take just one point from their last two Liga Profesional outings.

For everything you need to know about how to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente live, including TV channel, live stream details, and kick-off time, read on below.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Dominguez takes charge of Central Cordoba de Santiago for this fixture. No injury or suspension information has been confirmed for the home side, and no probable starting lineup has been released. Team news will be updated closer to kick-off.

Jadson Viera leads Independiente into this match. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away squad, and a projected XI has yet to be announced. Further updates will be added as they become available.

Form

Central Cordoba de Santiago have recorded two wins, one draw, and two losses from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Talleres on August 30, and they lost 2-1 to Tigre on August 24 before that. The two wins in the run came against Union, 2-1 away, and San Lorenzo, 1-0, both in early August. Central Cordoba have scored three goals and conceded four across the five matches.

Independiente have one win, one draw, and three losses from their last five outings across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 3-0 Liga Profesional defeat to Gimnasia Mendoza on August 30, while a 0-0 draw with Independiente Rivadavia on August 22 offered little encouragement. A 1-3 win at Lanus on August 17 remains their standout result in the run, though a 4-0 Copa Argentina defeat to Atletico Tucuman on August 12 highlighted their defensive vulnerabilities. Independiente have scored four goals and conceded eight across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on February 28, 2026, when Independiente hosted Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional and won 2-0. Before that, Independiente claimed the same scoreline at home in the Liga Profesional on December 1, 2024. Across the last five recorded meetings, Independiente hold the stronger record, winning three times to Central Cordoba's one, with one draw. The only victory for Central Cordoba in the dataset came on July 17, 2023, when they beat Independiente 1-0 at home in the Liga Profesional.

Standings

In the Clausura Group A, Independiente sit sixth while Central Cordoba de Santiago are 11th. In the Apertura Group A standings, Independiente are fifth and Central Cordoba are 12th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Independiente today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: