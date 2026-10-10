Liga Profesional - Game Week 12 10 Oct 2026 - 16:00

Today's game between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Estudiantes will kick off at Oct 10, 2026, 4:00 PM.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Estudiantes is available to watch live. TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

Central Cordoba de Santiago host Estudiantes in the Liga Profesional, with both sides arriving at this fixture from very different directions but with plenty riding on the result.

Sebastian Dominguez's Central Cordoba have found points hard to come by in recent weeks. Three defeats in their last five league outings have left them in a precarious position in the standings, and dropping further points at home would only deepen the pressure on the squad.

Estudiantes arrive in better shape overall, though Alexander Medina's side have not been without their domestic troubles. Back-to-back defeats in their most recent outings have dented momentum, even as their Copa Libertadores campaign continues to impress.

The visitors claimed a 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza in their last Liga Profesional outing, a result that will sharpen their confidence heading into this trip. Medina's squad are juggling continental commitments, but their quality on the road has been evident.

For Central Cordoba, this is a fixture they cannot afford to treat as a stepping stone. With Estudiantes sitting top of the Apertura Group A table, the gap between these sides in the standings makes this a defining home test for Dominguez's team.

TV channel and live stream details for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Estudiantes with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Central Cordoba de Santiago are managed by Sebastian Dominguez, though no confirmed injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Updates on the squad will be added closer to kick-off.

Estudiantes are led by Alexander Medina, and similarly, no confirmed team news has been provided at this stage. Full squad details will follow as the match approaches.

Form

Central Cordoba de Santiago have taken just two points from their last five Liga Profesional matches, recording two draws and three defeats. Their most recent outing ended in a 1-1 draw with Deportivo Riestra, and a 3-1 loss to Boca Juniors earlier in the run reflects the difficulty they have faced against stronger opposition. Across those five matches, they scored four goals and conceded seven, a return that underlines the defensive fragility Dominguez must address.

Estudiantes arrive with three wins, no draws, and two losses across their last five competitive matches. Their most recent fixture produced a 3-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza in the Liga Profesional, and a 1-0 victory at Corinthians in the Copa Libertadores stands as the standout result in that run. They scored seven goals and conceded three across those five outings, giving Medina's side a clear edge in both confidence and output heading into this game.

Head-to-Head Record

Estudiantes have dominated this fixture in recent memory. The most recent meeting, played in March 2026, ended in a 5-0 win for Estudiantes at home in the Liga Profesional, a result that set the tone for how one-sided this series has become. Across the last five encounters, Estudiantes have won three, Central Cordoba one, with one match ending level, and the goal difference tells an even starker story in the visitors' favour.

Standings

The standings add further weight to Estudiantes' position as favourites. In the Apertura Group A, Estudiantes sit top of the table while Central Cordoba are down in 12th, a gap that reflects the contrasting trajectories of these two sides this season. In the Clausura Group A, Central Cordoba sit 14th against Estudiantes' ninth, meaning the hosts are fighting on two fronts to avoid finishing deep in the lower reaches of both tables.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Estudiantes today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: