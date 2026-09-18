Liga Profesional - Game Week 10 18 Sept 2026 - 17:00

Today's game between Central Cordoba de Santiago and Defensa y Justicia will kick off at Sep 18, 2026, 5:00 PM.

Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Defensa y Justicia is available to watch live via Fanatiz and ViX. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

Central Cordoba de Santiago host Defensa y Justicia in the Liga Profesional, with both sides carrying contrasting momentum into the fixture.

Sebastian Dominguez's Central Cordoba arrive in poor form, having lost four of their last five Liga Profesional matches. The home side sit 15th in Clausura Group A and need points urgently to arrest a damaging slide.

Their most recent defeat came against Boca Juniors, a 3-1 loss that underlined the defensive frailties Dominguez has yet to address. Finding a clean sheet has proved beyond them across this difficult run.

Defensa y Justicia arrive in far better shape under Julio Vaccari. The visitors sit second in Clausura Group A and come off a 2-0 win over Gimnasia Mendoza, a result that extended their strong recent run.

Vaccari's side have won three of their last five league matches and conceded just once across those fixtures, giving them a resilience that Central Cordoba will find difficult to break down.

TV channel and live stream options for this Liga Profesional fixture are listed below.

How to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Defensa y Justicia with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Sebastian Dominguez has no confirmed injury or suspension news ahead of this fixture for Central Cordoba de Santiago, and no probable lineup has been released. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Julio Vaccari is similarly without confirmed squad information for Defensa y Justicia. No injuries or suspensions have been listed for the away side, and further team news will be added as the match approaches.

Form

Central Cordoba de Santiago have recorded zero wins, one draw, and four losses from their last five Liga Profesional matches. Their most recent result was a 3-1 defeat to Boca Juniors, following a 1-0 loss to Independiente. The sole point in the run came from a 0-0 draw with Talleres. Central Cordoba have scored just three goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, a return that reflects their current difficulties.

Defensa y Justicia have taken three wins, one draw, and one loss from their last five Liga Profesional outings. Their most recent result was a 2-0 victory over Gimnasia Mendoza, and they also beat Club Atletico Platense 1-0 and Belgrano 2-1 during the run. The only defeat came against Lanus, 1-0. Defensa y Justicia have scored five goals and conceded three across the five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came on March 12, 2026, when Defensa y Justicia hosted Central Cordoba de Santiago in the Liga Profesional and the match ended 1-1. Before that, Central Cordoba won 2-1 at home against Defensa y Justicia in July 2025. Across the last five recorded meetings, Defensa y Justicia hold a slight edge with two wins to Central Cordoba's two, with one draw.

Standings

In Clausura Group A, Defensa y Justicia sit second while Central Cordoba de Santiago are 15th. In the Apertura Group A standings, Central Cordoba are 12th and Defensa y Justicia are 10th.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Central Cordoba de Santiago vs Defensa y Justicia today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: