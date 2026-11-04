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Europa League on TV

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Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: kick-off time

Europa League - Game Week 4 5 Nov 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

How to watch Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise live on TV and online

Celta Vigo and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: recent form

Celta Vigo have won two, drawn one and lost two of their last five competitive matches. Most recently, they lost 3:0 to Rayo Vallecano in LaLiga. Before that, they claimed a 1:2 away win against Celtic Glasgow in the Europa League. Celta scored seven goals and conceded six across those five games.

With four wins and a draw from their last five competitive matches, Royale Union Saint-Gilloise are in considerably better form. Their latest result was a 1:2 away win against KVRS Waasland-SK Beveren in the Jupiler League. They also beat Hapoel Beer Sheva 4:0 in the Europa League. Union scored 13 goals and conceded just three during that run.

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: line-ups

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: form

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: head-to-head record

Celta Vigo vs. Royale Union Saint-Gilloise: the tables