Europa League - Game Week 2 15 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Abanca Balaidos

Today's game between Celta Vigo and Juventus will kick off at Oct 15, 2026, 3:00 PM.

Celta Vigo vs Juventus is available to watch live in the United States across several platforms. Paramount+ holds streaming rights, with TUDN and UniMás carrying Spanish-language coverage. DirecTV Stream and ViX are also among the options for viewers looking to follow the action.

Juventus travel to Abanca Balaidos in Vigo to face Celta Vigo in a Europa League fixture that carries genuine weight for both clubs at this stage of the campaign.

Luciano Spalletti's side arrive in Spain as the competition's top-ranked team, though their domestic form has been anything but settled. A 1-1 draw with Cagliari in Serie A was their most recent outing, a result that generated headlines for reasons beyond the scoreline after Spalletti was sent off at full time following a heated exchange with Cagliari head coach Fabio Pisacane over time-wasting tactics.

Celta, managed by Claudio Giraldez, sit at the opposite end of the Europa League standings. The Galician side have struggled in the competition and will be looking to their home crowd at Abanca Balaidos to provide the kind of lift that has carried them through difficult patches this season.

In LaLiga, Celta's results have been inconsistent. A goalless draw with Elche was their most recent domestic outing, though a 5-0 home win over Racing Santander earlier in the campaign showed what this side is capable of when things click.

Juventus, meanwhile, are dealing with turbulence both on and off the pitch. Beyond the touchline drama of the Cagliari draw, the club continues to manage a long-running legal dispute with Cristiano Ronaldo over unpaid wages, with the case now heading to the Supreme Court. It is the kind of background noise that a squad chasing European progress could do without.

For Spalletti, winning in Vigo would consolidate Juventus's commanding position at the top of the Europa League table and send a clear message about their continental ambitions. For Celta, this is a chance to prove they belong in the conversation.

Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus.

How to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Claudio Giraldez's Celta Vigo have not confirmed a probable starting lineup ahead of this fixture, and no injury or suspension information is currently available for the home side. Further updates are expected closer to kick-off.

For Juventus, Luciano Spalletti has similarly not released a projected XI, with no confirmed absences listed at this stage. The away team's squad situation will be updated as information becomes available.

Form

Celta Vigo head into this match with a recent run of one win, three draws and one defeat across their last five competitive fixtures. Their most recent result was a 0-0 draw with Elche in LaLiga, following a heavy 5-0 home win over Racing Santander. A 1-0 Europa League defeat to Omonia Nicosia sits in that sequence, underlining the inconsistency that has defined their campaign. Across those five matches, Celta scored seven goals and conceded three.

Juventus have recorded two wins, two draws and one defeat in their last five outings. The most recent was the 1-1 Serie A draw with Cagliari, while their previous results include a 2-0 Serie A win over Atalanta and a 5-0 Europa League victory against NEC Nijmegen. A 3-2 Serie A defeat to Sassuolo and a friendly loss to Cremonese also feature in that run. Juventus scored nine goals and conceded five across those five matches.

Head-to-Head Record

The head-to-head record between these two clubs is limited to a pair of Europa League meetings from March 2000, making this a fixture without a modern precedent to draw on. In that two-legged tie, Juventus won 1-0 at home before Celta delivered a commanding 4-0 victory in Vigo, a result that underlines how dangerous the Galician side can be on their own patch. With more than two decades separating those meetings from this one, the historical record offers little predictive value, and both squads will approach this as an encounter shaped entirely by present-day form.

Standings

In the Europa League, the contrast in positions tells its own story: Juventus sit top of the competition's overall standings, while Celta are placed 25th. That gap makes Spalletti's side heavy favourites on paper, but it also means Celta have nothing to lose and every reason to play with freedom at Abanca Balaidos.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch Celta Vigo vs Juventus today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: