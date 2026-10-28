CONCACAF Central American Cup - Semi Finals 28 Oct 2026 - 23:00

Today's game between CD Olimpia and CS Cartagines will kick off at Oct 28, 2026, 11:00 PM.

The match is available to stream live via Paramount+ and the CBS Sports Golazo Network. TV channel and live stream options are listed below.

CD Olimpia host CS Cartagines in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both sides carrying fresh momentum from their domestic leagues into this continental fixture.

Cartagines arrive with confidence after winning three of their last five matches, including a 1-0 victory over Deportivo Saprissa in the Primera Division. The Costa Rican side also claimed a 1-0 win over Olimpia in the reverse fixture of this competition on October 22, giving them a psychological edge heading into Honduras.

Olipia, for their part, have responded well since that defeat. The Honduran club beat Lobos UPNFM 1-0 in Liga Nacional action on October 25, returning to winning ways and reminding opponents of their quality at home.

The head-to-head record between these clubs in the CONCACAF Central American Cup is tight. Olimpia hold the overall advantage across recent meetings, but Cartagines' win in the last encounter has levelled the contest and adds genuine stakes to this return leg.

With both teams capable of scoring and neither able to take the other lightly, this fixture carries real weight in the group standings. Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch the game live.

How to watch CD Olimpia vs CS Cartagines with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Olimpia have not confirmed their squad ahead of this fixture, with no coach, lineup, injury, or suspension information currently available. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

The situation is the same for Cartagines, with no team news confirmed at this stage. Check back nearer to the match for the latest on both sides.

Form

Olimpia head into this match with four wins from their last five across all competitions. Their most recent result was a 1-0 win over Lobos UPNFM in the Liga Nacional on October 25. Their only blemish in that run was a 1-0 defeat to Cartagines in this competition on October 22. Across those five matches, Olimpia scored eight goals and conceded two, reflecting a strong defensive record.

Cartagines have won three of their last five matches. They beat Olimpia 1-0 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup on October 22 and followed that with a 1-0 win over Deportivo Saprissa in the Primera Division on October 18. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-1 defeat to Club Sport Herediano on October 25. Across the five games, Cartagines scored six goals and conceded eight.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these sides took place on October 22, 2026, when Cartagines won 1-0 at home in the CONCACAF Central American Cup. Prior to that, Olimpia won 3-1 as hosts on October 3, 2025, and claimed a 2-1 victory when Cartagines hosted on September 26, 2025. Across the three recorded meetings in this competition, Olimpia lead with two wins to Cartagines' one.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Olimpia vs CS Cartagines today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: