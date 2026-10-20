CONCACAF Central American Cup - Final 20 Oct 2026 - 22:00

Today's game between CD Marathon and Alianza FC will kick off at Oct 20, 2026, 10:00 PM.

CD Marathon vs Alianza FC is available to watch live in the United States on Paramount+. You can sign up and stream the match directly through the platform.

CD Marathon and Alianza FC meet in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with both clubs carrying contrasting domestic form into this regional contest.

Marathon arrive off the back of a 2-1 Liga Nacional win over Olancho FC, a result that steadied the Honduran side after a turbulent run that included back-to-back defeats. Their most recent CONCACAF Central American Cup outing, however, ended in a 3-1 loss to LD Alajuelense, a reminder of the step up in quality this competition demands.

Alianza FC come into this fixture without a win in their last three Primera Division outings. The Salvadoran club drew 0-0 with CD Cacahuatique in their most recent league game and have not found the net in that match, though they showed attacking intent in earlier results.

The two clubs have met before in this competition, and recent history gives Alianza the edge. The Salvadorans won the last encounter between these sides, a 1-0 result at Marathon's ground in August 2026.

For Marathon, playing at home offers a chance to reverse that result and reassert themselves in the group. Alianza will look to their resilience on the road to secure another positive result.

Below, you will find everything you need to watch this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture live, including TV channel and live stream details.

How to watch CD Marathon vs Alianza FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

No confirmed team news is currently available for CD Marathon ahead of this CONCACAF Central American Cup fixture. Updates on the squad and any injury concerns will be added closer to kick-off.

Alianza FC have also not released official lineup or injury information at this stage. Full team news for both sides will be provided when confirmed.

Form

CD Marathon head into this match with a record of two wins, one draw, and two losses across their last five games. Their most recent result was a 2-1 victory over Olancho FC in the Liga Nacional, following a goalless draw with Lobos UPNFM. In that five-match run, Marathon have scored six goals and conceded seven, with their two defeats coming against Juticalpa (3-2) and LD Alajuelense (3-1) in the CONCACAF Central American Cup.

Alianza FC's last five matches produced one win, three draws, and one defeat. They drew 0-0 with CD Cacahuatique most recently, and their only victory in this stretch was a 2-1 win over CD Platense Municipal. Alianza scored seven goals and conceded six across those five fixtures, though they have failed to win in their last three outings.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in August 2026 in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, with Alianza FC winning 1-0 at CD Marathon's ground. The only other recorded meeting between the two sides ended in a 1-0 victory for Marathon, also in the CONCACAF Central American Cup, back in August 2024. Across both matches, each side has claimed one win, with the aggregate goals level at one apiece.

Standings

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Marathon vs Alianza FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: