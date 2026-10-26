Primera A - Game Week 16 26 Oct 2026 - 19:00

Today's game between CD Jaguares and Llaneros FC will kick off at Oct 26, 2026, 7:00 PM.

TV channel and live stream options for CD Jaguares vs Llaneros FC are listed below.

CD Jaguares host Llaneros FC in a Primera A Clausura fixture with very different implications for each side.

Hubert Bodhert's Jaguares arrive in poor form and sitting deep in the Clausura table, making this a match they badly need to win. Three defeats in their last four league outings have left them with little room for further slippage.

Llaneros FC, managed by Jose Luis Garcia, come into this one off the back of a heavy defeat to Deportivo Cali, and their overall record across the last five matches makes for difficult reading. Garcia will be looking for a response from his squad.

With both clubs occupying the lower half of the Clausura standings, the stakes are clear. A win for either side would provide breathing room; another defeat would deepen the pressure.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch CD Jaguares vs Llaneros FC live.

How to watch CD Jaguares vs Llaneros FC with VPN

If you are travelling abroad or just want to access your usual streaming services from a different part of the world, you may run into geo-restrictions. This is where a Virtual Private Network (VPN) comes in handy.

A VPN, such as ExpressVPN, allows you to establish a secure, encrypted connection online. By virtually changing your location to a country where the game is being broadcast, you can bypass blackout restrictions and watch your favourite team live. A step-by-step guide is described later in this article, or you can also check out our guide to the best VPNs for streaming sports.

Team news & squads

Hubert Bodhert oversees CD Jaguares for this fixture, though no confirmed probable lineup, injuries, or suspensions have been provided. Updates will be added closer to kick-off.

Jose Luis Garcia takes charge of Llaneros FC, with team news similarly unavailable at this stage. No injuries or suspensions have been reported, and the projected XI has not yet been announced.

Form

CD Jaguares have won one, drawn zero, and lost four of their last five Primera A matches. Their only win in that run came against Tolima, a 3-2 victory, but they have since lost back-to-back league games, conceding six goals across those two defeats against Millonarios and Santa Fe. Across the five matches, Jaguares have scored seven goals and conceded nine, a return that reflects a side struggling for consistency at both ends of the pitch.

Llaneros FC have won one, drawn zero, and lost four of their last five matches across all competitions. Their most recent outing ended in a 3-0 Primera A defeat to Deportivo Cali, and their only win in this stretch was a 1-0 league victory over Santa Fe. Llaneros have scored five goals and conceded eight across those five fixtures.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in March 2026, when Llaneros FC hosted CD Jaguares in the Primera A and won 2-0. Across the last five head-to-head fixtures on record, CD Jaguares have won two, Llaneros FC one, and two matches ended in draws, with the sides level on goals across the full dataset.

Standings

In the Clausura, CD Jaguares sit 19th and Llaneros FC are 14th, meaning both clubs are operating in the lower reaches of the table where results carry immediate consequences.

Step-by-step VPN guide to watch CD Jaguares vs Llaneros FC today

NordVPN

Download & Install : Sign up to ExpressVPN or another reputable VPN service (check out GOAL's guide here ) and download the app on your device. Connect to a Server : Open the app and select a server location where the match is being shown (e.g. if you are in the UK but want to watch a US stream, connect to a US server). Clear Cache: Sometimes your browser holds onto your old location. Clear your cookies or refresh your browser to ensure the change takes effect. Start Streaming: Go to your broadcaster's website and app and enjoy the game.

How to watch on the Big Screen

Watching on your phone or laptop is fine, but live sports belongs on the big screen. Here is how to get the VPN working on your TV: